Walmart announced on Sunday that it will be temporarily closing its Lodi store, located at 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road, to allow cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
The store will close today at 2 p.m. and will reopen on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” the company said in a statement released on Sunday.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
The closure comes weeks after rumors spread in the community that more than 20 employees at the store had tested positive for COVID-19.
Casey Staheli, a spokesman for Walmart, would neither confirm or deny the rumor, telling the News-Sentinel on Dec. 11 that the Arkansas-based company maintains privacy for all its employees and associates.
“We take COVID-19 concerns very seriously, but our practice is to leave COVID-19 confirmations up to the local health officials out of respect and privacy for our associates’ personal health information,” Staheli said in an email response.
“The health department is the local authority on if and when such information should be reported for the safety of the community, but rest assured we are also taking all measures necessary to safeguard the well-being of those inside our stores, fulfillment centers and distribution centers,” he said.
At that time, Daniel Kim, supervising public health educator for San Joaquin County Public Health Services, said the agency was not aware of the allegation regarding Walmart. However, he said the agency’s business outbreak response team would be investigating.
“We have been recommending that businesses with at least three known positive cases — fewer for congregate living and skilled nursing facilities — over a two-week period to contact Public Health for assistance and guidance to address their concerns,” he said.
The agency does not track compliance or violations of COVID-19 health orders, Kim said, but the Office of Emergency Services maintains the county’s complaint reporting system through SJReady.org.