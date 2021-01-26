The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic shutdown has put a damper on American Legion Post 22 and its cashflow, and now its board of directors are contemplating its future at its Washington Street location.
The Legionnaires of Post 22 Lodi met last Thursday to discuss the direction on the future of the Veterans Memorial Building, also known as the American Legion Hall.
Ultimately, Post 22’s executive and building committee were charged with preserving the hall in the wake of dealing with obstacles such as the homeless in the area, the inability to host events and declining membership.
“We’ve taken a look at maybe moving to another location,” Post 22 member Mike Bennett said. “It’s not a choice anyone at the Legion wants to make, but we’re being forced to consider that.”
Bennett said the legion would like to add about 5,000 square feet of space to the property the hall occupies, which would include a parking area replacing a portion of Lawrence Park.
He said Post 22 believes this would fence out the homeless individuals who use the park as a sleeping area, and reduce the blight and trash left behind. The parking area would also benefit the Grape Festival, Zupo and Chapman fields and the Lodi Police Department’s dog training facility.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the idea to convert part of Lawrence Park into a parking area had been kicked around before the creation of the dog training facility, but has not been suggested since that time.
Any decision to convert the park or open space to another use would be made by the Lodi City Council.
“We did talk about removing park space before,” Schwabauer said. “And it did not prove to be a popular idea. Ultimately it’s the council’s call, not mine, or any other department.”
Last summer, a proposal was made to possibly convert the Lodi Armory and a portion of Chapman Field into temporary housing for the homeless. The idea was met with backlash from local youth sports organizations and neighbors.
The cost of operating the hall during the pandemic has been about $4,000, Bennett said, but because the various stay-at-home orders imposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom have prohibited large gatherings, Post 22 has been unable to hold its annual fundraisers that pay for the building’s maintenance and upkeep.
The Post was able to convert its annual Oktoberfest and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to drive-through events, serving about 300 people, but Bennett said the funds raised barely make a dent in maintenance costs.
Before the pandemic hit, renting the hall to outside parties was still a challenge, as the increased homeless population in the neighborhood deterred potential renters from reserving the building, Bennett said.
“The Legion Hall has been the go-to place for all kinds of events,” he said. “But renting it isn’t allowed right now. If we were to move into something smaller, we wouldn’t be able to host any events.
Another obstacle Post 22 is experiencing is the lack of new and younger members. Although the post has roughly 400 members, Bennett said the organization’s World War II and Korean War veterans are dying.
The Post is comprised mostly of Vietnam War veterans, and younger veterans have not been signing up, he said.
“We’re not really getting any new members because a lot of them are either holding down two jobs, or they have no job at all,” Bennett said. “I think many of these younger vets either can’t find any information on the Legion, or they are being given misinformation about what it is to be a member. Just getting vets the right information is half the battle.”
Bennett said what many veterans do not realize about joining the American Legion, is that dues go toward veterans advocacy efforts and resources through the Veterans Administration. He said if more younger veterans knew that dues are used to benefit them, they might have a larger membership.
Younger veterans interested in joining American Legion Post 22 are encouraged to call 209-368-1420, or drop by the American Legion Hall at 320 N. Washington St., Wednesday and Friday afternoons.