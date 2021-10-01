Final statistics from the 2020 Census were released on Sept. 20, and according to consultants helping San Joaquin County redraw its supervisorial boundaries, District 4, which currently includes Lodi, is the smallest of the county’s five districts. Chris Chaffee, founder of the Chaffee Group, presented census data to Lodians at Hutchins Street Square on Wednesday during the third and final outreach workshop to discuss supervisoral redistricting.
According to data, the county’s population as of 2020 was 779,223, an increase of about 14% from 2010.
With the new numbers, Chaffee said the ideal population for each of San Joaquin County’s five supervisoral districts should be about 155,462.
“San Joaquin County grew substantially faster than the rest of the state,” Chaffee said. “With new (census) numbers, the county grew by 93,000 people. District 5 actually had the largest growth, and its current deviation is currently 14.7% overpopulated, whereas District 4 is the one under population by 8.1%.”
District 4’s population is 143,589, while District 5’s is 177,343.
District 4 includes Lodi, Woodbridge, Acampo, Lockeford, Clements, Escalon and Ripon. District 5 includes Tracy and Mountain House.
Pamela Eibeck, who represents District 4 on the county’s redistricting advisory committee, said that the numbers do not mean people moved out of the Lodi or Ripon areas.
“I don’t want (attendees) leaving here thinking District 4 lost population,” she said. “Everybody grew, but at different amounts in relation to each other. District 4 is now too low, and District 5 is too high in population.”
As part of the redistricting effort, residents have been invited to redraw supervisoral boundaries online through the distrctr.org website.
Five submitted maps were shared Wednesday, and Chaffee said attendees at previous workshops have expressed a desire to keep the Tracy and Mountain House communities in one district, while Stockton should be split because of its size.
One submitted map proposed District 4 comprise the entire region of the county north of Stockton, as well as the Delta region down to Highway 4.
District 5 would include Tracy, Mountain House and the Delta region up to Highway 4, as well as the southern tip of the county.
District 3 would include Lathrop, Manteca, Escalon and Ripon, and Stockton would be divided north and south into the remaining two districts.
Populations could be 151,720 in the smallest to 157,335 in the largest, a 2.4% deviation.
Another map had one encompass the entire northern region of the county, while a second district included the central Delta area and north Stockton.
A third district would include Tracy, Mountain House, Lathrop and the southern portion of the Delta, while a fourth district would encompass Manteca, Escalon, Ripon and the southern part of Stockton.
Populations could be 151,510 in the smallest to 156,853 in the largest, a deviation of 2.54%.
A third map divided the county into five horizontal bars, with Lodi and its rural area occupying the most northern region down to Highway 4 in the eastern section of the county.
Tracy, Ripon, Escalon and southern Manteca would be included in the southern-most band, while Mountain House would be in the band directly north with a portion of southern Stockton and north Manteca. The central Delta area and another portions of south Stockton would make up another district, while north Stockton would be its own.
Anticipated populations in each district could be 153,479 in the smallest to 156, 671 in the largest, a 1.28% deviation from each other.
A fourth map submitted split the county into vertical bands, with a western district including Tracy, Mountain House, western Lathrop and the Delta. A central band would include western Lodi and Acampo with northwest Stockton, while central Stockton would be its own district.
South Stockton, Lathrop and Manteca would make up another district, and the entire eastern portion of the county, which would include east Lodi, Lockeford and Clements, would comprise the final district.
Populations in each district could range from 152,889 in the smallest to 156,439 in the largest, a 1.66% deviation from each other.
The final map presented was not that much different from the county’s existing boundaries, as District 5 would include Mountain House, Tracy and portions of Manteca and Lathrop, and District 4 would include the northern county, rural agricultural communities in the east and the southeast portion of the county where Escalon and Ripon are located.
Stockton would be split into three districts by north, central and south, the latter of which would also include portions of Manteca and Lathrop.
The anticipated population of each district in this scenario ranges from 155,441 in the smallest to 155,464 in the largest, a .01% deviation from each other, Chaffee said.
Pat Patrick, president and CEO of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, said it made no sense to divide districts by horizontal or vertical bars, as boundaries would split the agricultural industry of District 4.
He said the final map meets the ideal population of 155,462 for each district the RAC was trying to achieve.
“In other maps you see, (boundaries) bifurcating north to south, then it automatically splits up that ag ‘L,’ if you will,” he said. “When that happens, then the ag has to get more people from urban areas, or metropolitan areas in our county. That could be weakening of the ag that is so important to us. And it is very important.”
Patrick noted that survey results shared during a previous workshop revealed that the top priority residents had when redrawing district lines was to preserve agricultural land.
He said the boundaries in the final map keep true to the wishes of county residents, and keeps communities of interest intact.
“I think the largest community of interest that San Joaquin County has, is that one that contributes more than $6 billion to our local economy and creates one in every 11 jobs,” Patrick said. “That’s 10% of people who live in the cities, as well as out in farmland. Talking about a culture in (the map’s proposed District 4), that really helps define who we are.”
The RAC will discuss the submitted draft maps at length on Oct. 13 in the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chambers, on the sixth floor of 44 N. San Joaquin St. on Stockton. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
A second meeting will be held on Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., and a third meeting will be held Nov. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. before a final map is presented to supervisors.
To view RAC information, visit wedrawthelines.sjgov.org. To view proposed maps, visit districtr.org/even/San_Joaquin.