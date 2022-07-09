SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying for adult mosquitoes using Dibrom on July 10 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on portions of Shima Tract, Rindge Tract, Wright Tract, Lower Roberts Island. For more information or for maps of the affected spray areas, visit sjmosquito.org.
New Melones boat ramp closed
SONORA — The Bureau of Reclamation will temporarily close the lower boat ramp in the Tuttletown Recreation Area of New Melones Lake beginning July 11, due to dropping lake levels associated with the unprecedented drought. Boat launching will continue at the Glory Hole Recreation Area. The Tuttletown Recreation Area will remain open for day use activities including picnicking, disc golf, mountain biking, and hiking.
New Melones Lake Visitor Center is open for day-use and annual pass sales Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or purchase online from the New Melones website at www.usbr.gov/mp/ccao/newmelones. For more information, call 209-536-9094, ext. 0, or 800-877-8339.
Caltrans to close one lane of I-5
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Caltrans will close the right lane of northbound Interstate 5 at the Barber Road overpass near Mokelumne City for 55 hours June 29 to Aug. 1 for pavement repair work.
No detours are required, as the left lane of the freeway will be open during the work. No closures are planned for southbound I-5.
The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on July 29, and end at 5 a.m. on Aug. 1.
To prepare, the left lane and shoulder will be closed overnight July 27-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to widen the shoulder and install a k-rail.
After the 55-hour closure, additional overnight, single-lane closures will be required August 1 through 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install permanent striping and rumble strips.
