Stuck in Lodi Classic Car Show all revved up and ready to go

For the first time in three years, the streets of Downtown Lodi will be lined with Ford Skyliners, Chevrolet Camaros and other classic cars.
The American Steel Car Club will host its 25th Stuck in Lodi Classic Car Show this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along School Street between Lodi Avenue and Elm Street.
“It’s going to be as big as it was in 2019,” club secretary Marty Duplichan said. “We had 347 cars that year, and was the largest turnout we had. We already have 252 signed up, and we always get quite a few signing up the day of.”
The show attracts hundreds of car enthusiasts from across the state, but was not held the last two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duplichan said she wasn’t surprised the club received so many registrations this year.
“I think everyone is ready to get out,” she said. “And Downtown Lodi is a good venue for it. Many of the businesses love us, especially the restaurants and wineries.”
The show features cars and trucks built before 1979, and members bring out vehicles that have remained in pristine condition since they were purchased, or those that have been restored to their former glory with love and care.
Pre-registration for car owners is $50, and registration the day of the show is $55.
All proceeds benefit local non-profit organizations such as Lodi House, the LOEL Center, the Moose Lodge and the Salvation Army, among others.
Duplichan said this year’s recipients have not been chosen, and most likely will not be until after the show. In 2019, the club was able to give $10,000 in donations to nonprofits.
Everyone who attends the show can enter the 50-50 raffle, which features a grand prize of cash, as well as four other material gifts.
One is a night at Black Oak Casino with $25 spending money, another is wine tasting for as many as 10 people at M2 Wines — with a free bottle.
Bank of Stockton will also have a gift basket to give away, and the club will give away a Route 66 sign with a Costco gift certificate.
There will be other smaller raffles with a variety of prizes throughout the day as well, Duplichan said.
The Christian Motorcycle Club will host a pancake breakfast at the corner of Walnut and School streets from 7-9 a.m. as well.
“We’d just like everyone to come out and enjoy the cars,” Duplichan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.