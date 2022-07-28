Stuck in Lodi Classic Car Show all revved up and ready to go

A 1931 Ford Victoria during the Stuck in Lodi car show in downtown Lodi Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

For the first time in three years, the streets of Downtown Lodi will be lined with Ford Skyliners, Chevrolet Camaros and other classic cars.

The American Steel Car Club will host its 25th Stuck in Lodi Classic Car Show this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along School Street between Lodi Avenue and Elm Street.