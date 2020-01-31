GALT — Three Galt men were killed in two accidents 12 hours apart Tuesday, and their identities are still pending.
The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic collision on northbound Highway 99 just north of Ayers Road at 6:57 a.m.
Officers determined that a 43-year-old man from Sacramento was driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers northbound in the highway’s right lane at 55 miles an hour. The semi-truck was following a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 33-year-old Galt man.
Traffic in front of the Chevrolet began to slow, and the driver decreased his speed. For unknown reasons, the semi-truck’s driver failed slow down and collided with the rear of the Chevrolet at freeway speeds, the CHP said.
The Chevrolet then collided with the rear of another semi-truck hauling a utility trailer, which was traveling at 5 miles an hour, the CHP said. That semi-truck then collided with the rear of another semi-truck hauling a utility trailer, the CHP said.
The Galt man and his 20-year-old passenger, also from Galt, were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
The driver of the first semi-truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The two other drivers were uninjured. The northbound lanes of Highway 99 were closed for about four hours, the CHP said.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after next of kin is notified. Alcohol and or drugs are not believed to be factors at this time, the CHP said.
At 6:57 p.m. that day, Galt Police Department officers responded to a vehicle and bicycle collision in the area of West Stockton Boulevard and Live Oak Avenue.
The cyclist, a 34-year-old Galt man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.