The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 10.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Jan. 11 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Advisory Board — One fourth supervisoral district representative and one at-large production agriculture representative.
- Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee — One board appointment.
- Assessment Appeals Board — One first regular member.
- Behavioral Health Baord — Two consumer representatives.
- Building Board of Appeals — One licesned general contractor representative.
- Commission on Aging — One at-large representative.
- Council for Quality Education and Care of Children — One discretionary representative, one consumer representative and one public agency representative.
- Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee — Two at-large representatives.
- In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Council — One “other” representative and three user representatives.
- Parks and Recreation Commission — One at-large representative.
- Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council — Two members.
- Workforce Development Board — Two at-large business representatives.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, located at 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton; online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; by emailing committees@sjgov.org; or by calling 209-468-2350.