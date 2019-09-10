On Sunday morning, people crowded into the fellowship hall at the First United Methodist Church of Lodi, chatting happily as they waited to fill paper plates with hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad and other delicacies.
A few wrote messages on Post-It notes, to themes like “What Started Here?” and “My Precious Moments.”
“Chris and Nora Olsen met here in Sept. 1997. So ... the Olsen family started here,” one read.
“Both my sons were baptized here. My oldest son was married here. Two of my grandchildren were baptized (and) confirmed here. Wonderful memories. Member since 1955,” another said.
Others read the notice board advertising upcoming book club meetings, exercise classes and more.
Outside, families settled around picnic tables with their food to enjoy music by Jim Anderson and the Rebels. The band paid tribute to Elvis with songs like “It’s Now or Never” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
But — fittingly for the celebration of a church milestone — it was their cover of the King’s version of “How Great Thou Art” that earned a round of applause from the gathered audience.
The Methodist church celebrated 100 years at the corner of Church and Oak streets with a special event on Sunday. The picnic atmosphere and music accompanied the presentation of a plaque from the United Methodist Church’s CA-NV Conference Commission on Archives and History, and a proclamation from the City of Lodi.
The Lodi church’s founders came together because they wanted to see their faith bring positive change to the world, the Rev. George Edd-Bennett said. They would be proud to see their church still going strong in Lodi today.
“I am glad you’re here to see the celebration happen,” he told the gathered Lodians.
With that, he introduced Stephen Yale, chairman of the CA-NV Conference Commission on Archives and History.
It was the extensive research and work of two church members, Nancy Watts and Mary Mabee, that contributed to the commission naming the Lodi church No. 555 on the church’s Register of Historic Sites, Yale said. The pair submitted a report that include the building’s history, structural diagrams, photos of the picture windows, history of the congregation and more, he said.
But the survival of the church for nearly 150 years, and the 100 years of care and maintenance of the church building, was a group effort.
And the church building itself contains more than 100 years of history. Several of the 22 art glass windows and some of the lumber were taken from the from the 1872 church building. The bell — now in the courtyard — was acquired by the church in 1878.
“I’ve seen here today so much evidence of a partnership of generations,” Yale said.
To end his presentation of the historic site plaque, he led the congregation in a brief prayer, giving thanks for the people who built the Lodi church and the fellowship of the community that continues to use it.
Yale was followed by Loren Perry, president of the Lodi Historical Society, who congratulated the congregation.
Then, Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce presented the church with a proclamation celebrating its centennial.
“This is a pretty exciting day for all of us,” she said.
She asked community members to recognize the contributions the Methodist Church has made to Lodi, such as the charity work of its members and its preschool program.
“This is Lodi’s Downtown church,” she said.
Edd-Bennett returned to offer another prayer wrapping up the presentations. He gave thanks for the beautiful church building, the people who built it, the fellowship of the current members, and the chance to celebrate such a historic day.