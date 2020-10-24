Lucy Leere, 7, was swinging from the monkey bars at Katzakian Park during the warm weather on Friday afternoon as her brother Anthony, 5, took a break from playing while sitting on the slide. Their mother, Monica Leere of Lodi, sat nearby on a blanket, keeping a watchful eye on her children.
Lucy Leere and her brother were the only children on the playground, which is located near Wine & Roses off Turner Road.
“We’re just happy to have a change of scenery for the kids, get some fresh air outside of the backyard,” Monica Leere said about the playground reopening.
Katzakian Park is one of several City of Lodi playgrounds that have reopened after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff have posted new signs with guidelines from California Department of Public Health about how to use the playgrounds safely.
A sign was displayed at Katzakian Park on Friday, but some of the guidelines had been covered up by a political sticker.
The maximum capacity for children on the playground equipment was listed as 15, and the guidelines included maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals from different households and banning of food and drink on the playground.
The sign also encourages washing and sanitizing hands before and after playing.
“I think I am really excited to have it open, it’s really fun,” Lucy Leere said.