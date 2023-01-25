A Lodi neighborhood is asking for answers after a family’s dog died after being tased by officers responding to a vicious animal report.
According to the Lodi Police Department’s media log, officers responded to a call regarding an animal on Sandpiper Circle at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Anna Marquez said the family’s four dogs — a Yorkshire terrier and three huskies — were able to get out of her house and into the street.
She was able to recover the terrier, and two of the huskies returned home on their own. The third, Enzo, kept running, she said.
“I was running and looking for him, I went all over the neighborhood,” she said. “He went over to Sandpiper, and a man there said he wasn’t vicious. (Enzo) was playing with the other dogs.”
But according to Lodi Police Lt. Rick Garcia, Lodi PD received a call at 3:12 p.m. for an aggressive dog in the area of Sandpiper Circle. He said it was reported that the dog was a loose husky breed that had chased a family with young children into their residence after trying to bite them.
“After that, the dog began to try to get through side gate to attack the residents’ pet dog,” Garcia said. “When our animal services officer arrived in the area, they saw a male using a piece of wood to block this aggressive dog from him and his pet dog.”
Marquez said she spotted an officer in the area responding to an unrelated incident and asked for help in corralling Enzo, and was advised to call Animal Control.
She did, she said, and two motorcycle officers responded, but could not get Enzo to calm down or come to them.
Animal control officers arrived, and Marquez said they attempted to catch Enzo with a snare pole, but were unsuccessful.
Garcia said the animal services officer attempted to snare the husky twice, and both times it slipped out.
Enzo was able to escape to nearby Finch Run, where Marquez’s daughter Aline Galeno said officers killed him.
“They didn’t try to settle with him or nothing,” Galeno said. “They just pulled their tasers out and tased him two times, and he wasn’t trying to get up. They didn’t give him a chance.”
Garcia said it wasn’t until the dog approached a group of bystanders that the officers deployed their tasers.
“The officer deployed his taser, which is a less-lethal device, to stun and incapacitate the dog to give our animal officers a chance to safely secure the dog,” Garcia said. “Unfortunately, during the incident, the dog passed away.
“The officer deployed his taser twice. After the first time, the dog was getting back up, so the officer deployed his taser again, and at that point the animal control officer was able to snare the dog.”
Marquez and Galeno said several residents in the area filmed the incident, which shows the animal services officers dragging Enzo after he was snared.
Both women said several witnesses can attest that at no point during the incident was Enzo vicious. They described him as a playful dog, and all he was doing once he escaped from the home was playing.
“We need justice,” Marquez said.
The family planned to hold a vigil for Enzo on Finch Run Wednesday night.
“They just tased him and dragged him,” Galeno said. “That’s like animal cruelty. You just don’t do that to a dog, no matter if they’re vicious or not.”
Garcia said he felt the officers did take the safest course of action based on the dog’s reported behavior.
“They used a less-lethal device in order to incapacitate it and ultimately control it. That was probably the safest — and the taser is a less-lethal device and what it’s meant to do,” Garcia said. “It was probably the safest way to control the situation.”
