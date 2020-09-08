American Legion Park in Lodi was the scene of a tense confrontation between social justice activists and counter-protesters on Saturday.
The meeting was at times loud and crude, but ultimately peaceful.
The “Defund the Lodi PD” march was scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday morning to protest the death of Black men and women at the hands of the nation’s police departments and to demand justice.
About an hour before that a large group of people carrying American flags and banners supporting President Donald Trump started to gather at the corner of the park South Hutchins Street and West Vine Street.
The social justice protesters arrived soon after and proclaimed they were there for a peaceful protest.
There were moments where it could have become physical, and members of the two groups were screaming at each other just inches away from each other until law enforcement officers formed a line between them.
“As the two groups came together, it got a little loud on both sides. But calmer heads took control,” San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow said. “Both sides have been able to voice their opinion and San Joaquin County law enforcement is here to make sure that both sides get to stay safe.”
The protest and march was hosted by Progressive Unity and Black Lives Matter Stockton 2.0, with organizational assistance from Sacramento social justice groups Empact and JUICE (Justice Unites Individuals & Communities Everywhere).
Nuk Nuk Johnson, of JUICE, said that the group had been invited by young people from Lodi to attend the protest.
“This is not a political situation, it’s about lives. Period. We just want our lives to be equal to every other life that is in this country. So we’re gonna assist these teens every time and any time they call,” he said.
Saturday’s protest was the second Lodi event JUICE had attended, he said.
“We want equality. And the fact ya all have a problem with that, is the reason why we are here,” he said.
Leia Schenk of EMPACT said she knew there would be a counter-protest and claimed she received about 4,000 death threats in the lead up to Saturday’s event.
“It’s been weeks of nothing but hate, hate, hate coming from the Lodi community,” Schenk said. “I’ve had a handful of people reach out and say thanks for being here, we need you here.”
She called on the protesters to remain peaceful and ignore anyone attempting to instigate violence.
“Try your hardest not to engage,” she said. “I know it’s not easy, it’s never easy when you’ve got hated from somebody that doesn’t even know you.”
One protester, who declined to give his name, called on the Lodi City Council to consider diverting some of the police budget into building a community center.
There were several members of the counter-protesters who became agitated and shouted insults and curse words, but some used megaphones to preach calm.
Pastor Jon Duncan of Cross Culture Church was among those calling for peace at Saturday’s event.
“If we’re here supporting the police, then let’s support them with peace and keep our mouths shut,” he said. “I mean it. That is enough. If this is the best you can do, go home.”
Duncan, who is a retired police officer, thanked Lodians on both sides who came out to have their voices heard, but chided instigators from both sides, especially those from out of town.
Law enforcement officers from the sheriff’s department and the Lodi, Stockton and Galt police departments were on duty. The crowd was estimated at about 200.
The protest resulted in no arrests, citations, or injuries, the Lodi Police Department later reported on Facebook. The protesters and counter-protesters dispersed after the march with no incidents, police said.
The march started in front of the park and wrapped around several blocks before returning.
News-Sentinel Photo Chief Bea Ahbeck contributed to this report.