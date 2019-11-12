“Camaraderie,” “warrior ethos” and “esprit de corps” are some of the words U.S. Navy veteran Randy Renfro said can be used to describe what it means to serve or have served in the Armed Forces.
“All of our veterans have protected democracy, our freedom and our way of life, and today, we honor and thank them,” Renfro said. “Let’s not do it just today. Let’s continue to honor them. They’ve given us the chance to live with freedom today, and opportunity to look forward to tomorrow.”
Renfro was the keynote speaker at the American Legion Post 22’s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Monday morning. Before he was discharged from service in 1981, he served on the USS Prairie, maintaining the ship’s entire computer system.
He told the dozens of Lodians in attendance Monday morning that the best way they can continue to honor veterans is to teach future generations what it means to be an American, volunteer in the community, vote in elections and take care of those who served or continue to serve in the military.
“Today, we recognize those who protected and continue to protect our way of life,” he said. “We celebrate this day, we honor our veterans, because we know that without them, there would be no land of the free.”
The American Legion honored local veterans by having them stand when their branch of service was announced, as well as when the conflict in which they served was announced.
About 50 veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard stood when they were announced, recognized for their services in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, the Gulf War, and Afghanistan and Iraq.
Veterans were then presented with hand-made cards and cookies produced by Lodi Girl Scout Troop 1895.
Ken Kramlich, former Post 22 commander who now serves on the American Legion’s National Executive Committee, recited the number soldiers who did not return from conflict, yet were not killed, as part of a tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action.
There were 124,079 prisoners of war and 30,314 missing in action at the end of World War II in 1945, he said. Today, he said, there are still 7,800 American soldiers missing in action from that conflict.
There were 7,140 prisoners of war and 8,025 missing in action at the end of the Korean War in 1953, he said. There are still 8,000 missing today, he said.
There were 766 prisoners of war and 1,719 missing in action at the conclusion of the Vietnam War in 1975, and 1,251 still missing today, Kramlich said.
Other conflicts noted in his tribute included Granada in 1983, in which he said there were no prisoners of war and four missing in action, and the Persian Gulf War in 1991, in which there were 29 prisoners of war and 21 missing in action. There were five prisoners of war at the end of Operation Desert Storm that same year, he said.
In addition, Kramlich said there have been a total of 162 soldiers from California missing in action since World War II.
“For those who served or continue to serve the uniform of the United States, let me remind you the sweetness of enduring peace has always been tainted by the bitterness of personal sacrifice,” Kramlich said. “There are still others who have endured or are still enduring the agonies of pain and imprisonment.”
Marilee Ginoulis had been to the American Legion ceremony in the past, as her father was a veteran during World War II.
She and her son, Mark Wright, said the day has lost its meaning over the past several years, and it was touching to know there were still ceremonies like the American Legion’s that recognize those who served.
“It’s very meaningful for me,” Ginoulis said. “I remember the day Pearl Harbor was bombed. My father was a lieutenant colonel in the Army, but he was in the European theater at the time. It’s great that they recognized all the branches of service today, and not just one.”
Ginoulis wanted her son to experience the ceremony this year, as he had never been.
“I think it was outstanding,” Wright said. “It was great to see them celebrating the freedom our veterans have been able to provide us. All the patriotism displayed by the kids and the music was just an amazing experience.”
Melissa Stroud said it was her family’s first time coming to the event, as her daughter handed cards and cookies to veterans and handed out programs to guests as a Girl Scout with Troop 1895.
“I just thought it was amazing how they put this all together and honored every branch,” she said. “It was just a great tribute for the community and for all our veterans.”