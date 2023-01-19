Lodi Memorial lends a helping hand in innovative shoulder surgery

Dr. Sara Edwards, left, visited Adventist Health Lodi Memorial to observe Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar perform an innovative shoulder replacement surgery.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

Adventist Health Lodi Memorial became a learning center for a Bay Area surgeon last month.

Dr. Sara Edwards, a University of California San Francisco orthopedic surgeon, visited the Lodi hospital on Dec. 20 to observe and learn an innovative shoulder replacement surgery technique that utilizes a GPS-computer guidance system for precision.