Lodi Memorial lends a helping hand in innovative shoulder surgery

Adventist Health Lodi Memorial became a learning center for a Bay Area surgeon last month.
Dr. Sara Edwards, a University of California San Francisco orthopedic surgeon, visited the Lodi hospital on Dec. 20 to observe and learn an innovative shoulder replacement surgery technique that utilizes a GPS-computer guidance system for precision.
During her visit, Edwards was able to observe Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, a nationally-recognized specialist in orthopedic surgery with focus on treatment of the shoulder and elbow.
The founder of the Stockton Shoulder Institute at Alpine Orthopaedics, Iyengar has performed more than 300 GPS-guided shoulder replacements since 2017.
He regularly performs these procedures at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, which is one of a limited number of medical centers in Northern California that offers this state-of-the-art surgical procedure.
Due to narrow bone windows, the ability to accurately replace certain components of the shoulder can be difficult.
But, the shoulder navigation technology at Lodi Memorial provided by Exactech mitigates the challenges that often come with placement.
According to Exactech, its GPS technology “connects the preoperative plan with real-time intraoperative instrument guidance and verifies implant placement.”
Surgeons use pre-planning software to accurately prepare the procedure and select implants for the patient’s specific anatomy.
The software then works alongside the GPS equipment in the operating room, directing surgeons in real time.
“It is exciting to have Dr. Edwards join us here for an educational exchange,” Iyengar said.
“UCSF has one of the best orthopedic programs in the country and she is one of their outstanding sports medicine specialists. I was delighted to share some of my minimally invasive surgical techniques with her.”
Edwards and Iyengar are both members of the Columbia Shoulder Society, an alumni group for surgeons who completed their fellowship training at Columbia University in New York, the oldest shoulder fellowship in the country.
Dr. Iyengar is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery, as well as sports medicine injuries.
He earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco, where he also completed his internship and residency.
Iyengar has served as the Head Team Physician to the Stockton Ports baseball team and the University of Pacific Tigers collegiate athletics program since 2013.
Edwards is an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the UCSF School of Medicine.
She is a practicing and Shoulder and Sports Medicine Specialist seeing patients at the UCSF
Orthopaedic Institute in San Francisco, and the UCSF Berkeley Outpatient Center.
She is a team physician at the University of San Francisco, City College of San Francisco and the Oakland Ballet.
