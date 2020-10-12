With Halloween just around the corner and Thanksgiving, Christmas and other winter holidays right behind, downtown Sacramento business owners are planning a fun, festive and fully reimagined holiday season.
“Following the advisement of Sacramento County Health Services Director, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership has made the thoughtful decision to reimagine the holidays this year,” said Michael Ault, executive director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “We’re going to safely continue to celebrate the season in innovative new ways downtown.”
While some popular activities that tend to attract large crowds, such as the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink and Theatre of Lights, will have to go on hiatus this season to comply with physical distancing guidelines, the community is invited to enjoy new and classic downtown traditions that have been reimagined with safety in mind.
“We have some exciting reimagined activations planned — and a surprise or two that await — to delight visitors, shoppers and diners this coming season,” Ault said.
Among this year’s offerings:
Outdoor live music
To add to the lively and festive ambiance throughout downtown, plans are in motion to offer entertaining live music, with bands and musicians performing from atop balconies in the historic district or in activated parks. The outdoor music is planned through October, and may continue throughout the fall and holiday seasons — though weather may cancel some performances.
With special tables set-up and bistro seating provided, visitors are invited to spend time enjoying the music along with takeout meals from nearby restaurants at Waterfront Park (Front & L streets at the Old Sacramento Waterfront) and Ali Youssefi Square (7th & K streets).
While subject to change, the live musical line-up is as follows:
Old Sacramento Waterfront Park, now through Oct. 17:
- 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
- 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Ali Youssefi Square, now through Oct. 31:
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Plans to add more special holiday music offerings are underway and will be announced at a later date.
‘Movies Under the Stars’
Beginning Thursday and running through October, downtown visitors can enjoy a series of outdoor “Movies Under the Stars” in Ali Youssefi Square. Presented by Crest Theatre and Xfinity, the series will feature family-friendly spooky movies, physically distanced seating, and the opportunity to enjoy takeout meal specials from nearby restaurants.
The “Movies Under the Stars” line-up is as follows:
- 7 p.m. Oct. 15: “Original Ghostbusters.”
- 7 p.m. Oct. 22: “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
- 7 p.m. Oct. 29: “Hocus Pocus.”
To ensure physical distancing, each household must purchase tickets in advance for groups of two or four. Movie tickets cost $20 for groups of two or $40 for groups of four (which includes sanitized headphones and bistro seating) and are available at www.crestsacramento.com.
Waterfront Wheel
Visitors will be treated to an exciting new attraction at Waterfront Park from Oct. 30 through Jan. 31 of next year. A whimsical 65-foot Ferris wheel, operated by Brass Ring Amusements, Inc., will take center stage for the holidays.
“We are so excited to be a part of the downtown holiday experience this season at the Old Sacramento Waterfront,” said Harry W. Mason of Brass Ring Amusements. “As a part of the community since 1985, we think that this is an incredible location to showcase one of our signature attractions. It will be the perfect setting to take your holiday photos.”
Offering fantastic views of the city atop the Waterfront Wheel, riders must be at least 42 inches tall (31⁄2 feet) and all members of the same household to ride in each open-air cart. Carts hold up to four people at a time.
Once the Waterfront Wheel has debuted, hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There will also be special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 to 29, Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, and Jan. 15 to 18. The cost to ride the Waterfront Wheel is $6 per rider.
To help keep the community safe, physically distanced queues will be in place, carts will be
sanitized regularly (with employees disinfecting high-touch surfaces and restraints after patrons disembark), and contactless payment and admission will be available.
All outdoor activation schedules could change due to inclement weather or air quality issues.
The Downtown Sacramento Partnership is a nonprofit, property-based improvement district that serves as the collective voice for the 197 property owners and more than 5,000 businesses located within the 66-block urban core of Sacramento. For more information, visit www.downtownsac.org.