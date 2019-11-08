Local museums honor military veterans

In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance to explore California's fine art, history, science, and wildlife treasures all year long.
On Veterans Day, several local museums are featuring a number of special events and activities honoring military veterans. Here are a few options:
World of Wonders Science Museum
2 N. Sacramento St., Lodi; www.wowsciencemuseum.org
The World of Wonders in Downtown Lodi invites veterans and active duty military personnel to visit the museum free (with proof of service) on Monday, Nov. 11. Regular admission prices will apply for family members and other guests -- $7 for adults 18 to 59; $6 for seniors 60 and older, and students with ID; $5 for children 2 to 17; and free for children younger than 2 years old.
Aerospace Museum of California
3200 Freedom Park Drive, McClellan Park; www.aerospaceca.org
The Aerospace Museum of California is offering free admission to all guests on Sunday, Nov. 10 in recognition of Veterans Day; the museum will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11. Visitors can enjoy special activities including viewing open cockpits of many of the museum's aircraft collection, plus enjoy NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Exhibit.
California State Railroad Museum
125 I St, Sacramento; www.californiarailroad.museum
To honor their service, the California State Railroad Museum is proud to offer veterans and active military personnel free excursion train rides pulled by ex-USAF 1655 (that was once in service at Travis Air Force Base) at 11 a.m., noon, 2, and 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. In addition, the museum is offering free admission for veterans and active military personnel.
State Indian Museum
2618 K St., Sacramento; www.parks.ca.gov/indianmuseum
California State Parks and the State Indian Museum are proud to offer free admission to military veterans and active military on Veterans Day. At the museum, guests will have the opportunity to see a fascinating glimpse into California's Indian culture by exploring California Native history, arts and the lifestyle of our state's earliest inhabitants.
Sutter's Fort State Historic Park
2701 L St, Sacramento; www.suttersfort.org
California State Parks and Friends of Sutter's Fort are proud to offer free admission to military veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Guests are encouraged to take a self-guided tour. Also, the on-site Trade Store, filled with unique holiday gift ideas, is offering a military discount of 20 percent off that day only.
For more information about Sacramento area museums, visit www.sacmuseums.org.
Lodi Living Editor K. Cathey contributed to this report.