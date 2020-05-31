San Joaquin County is slowly opening back up, but with the novel coronavirus still causing new infections in the county — and large gatherings still off the table — it’s a good idea to continue practicing social distancing, especially for anyone who is a member of an at-risk group.
Here are a few activities to keep you busy, whether you’re tired of Netflix or want something new to keep you motivated during your daily walk.
Virtual Hike of the Appalachian Trail
If you’re looking to make your daily walk a little more interesting and you have an iPhone, an app called Walk the Distance can take you from your neighborhood to the Appalachian Trail — at least in spirit.
The app connects to the iPhone Health app to measure your mileage whenever you walk with your phone — even if the app isn’t at use. Walk the Distance then translates that data to show you where you would be if you were hiking the Appalachian Trail. You can also follow other users and even compete with them.
Unfortunately, there’s no Android version of the app yet (at least, at the time of publication). It’s expected to drop some time this year, so keep an eye out.
But a similar app called World Walking, available for Android and iPhone smartphones as well as online at www.worldwalking.org, takes walkers and joggers on other adventures based on their step count. A virtual journey along the Adriatic Coast is 1,296,788 steps, a stroll through Amsterdam is 11,318 steps, and for the truly ambitious, a virtual walking tour around the world is 80,052,472 steps. The app and site work with smartphone pedometers or a Fitbit to track your steps.
There are other apps that make a daily walking or jogging routine more fun. Most have head of Pokemon Go! and Zombies, Run! which “augment” reality to turn a walk into a sci-fi adventure.
New Orleans Virtual Tours
The Big Easy is a truly unique destination, with its mixture of French, African and American cultures, antebellum architecture, jazz, food, Mardi Gras and more.
If you can’t make it in person, the city has partnered with Xplorit to creative an immersive, interactive virtual experience. Online visitors can buckle in for the full city tour, or visit distinct neighborhoods and locations.
Keep an eye out for gators in the Cajun Encounters Swamp Tour, visit Audubon Aquarium or the historic Lafayette Cemetery, travel through time to Mardi Gras, and much more.
Find all of the virtual tour offerings at www.neworleans.com/plan/virtual-experience.
Old Sacramento Virtual Tours
“Anytime Tours,” a free website and app for iOS and Android devices, takes users on a journey through some of the more amazing moments in Sacramento’s history. Virtual visitors can select 50-minute digital walking tours through the Historic City Cemetery and Old Sacramento, highlighted by 10 stops at each location.
Digital tour participants have the chance to learn what life was like in Sacramento during the 1800s, with gripping true stories that follow in the footsteps of murderers, ne’er-do-wells and common citizens alike — and unlike a live tour, they can pause for a meal or break.
“Local actors take you back in time to discover how wild the 19th century really was in Sacramento,” said Delta Pick Mello, executive director of the Sacramento History Alliance. “It was certainly not for the faint of heart but a persevering spirit shines through then as it does even now.”
They will also learn about the people who made Old Sacramento a Gold Rush destination, from John Sutter to the pioneers buried in the city cemetery from California, New York, Indiana, Massachusetts and even as far as France, England and India.
Access the tours at anytimetours.oncell.com, or download the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android.