California State Parks invites the public to discover the stories and places that define Mount Diablo State Park next weekend for Mount Diablo Discovery Day.
There will be information and activity booths showcasing the park’s fascinating wildlife, history and ways to safely and responsibly enjoy the park.
Discover the variety of wildlife that calls the park home, meet local birds of prey, learn how some of our volunteers roam the trails on horseback and see how astronomers view the heavens from the mountain’s heights.
Volunteers will also be on hand at the Summit Visitor Center to answer questions as you step onto the viewing deck to take in the incredible views, which reach from the Sierra Nevada to the east and to San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge in the west.
For a more up-close look at Mount Diablo State Park, volunteers will lead hikes for all levels of ambition and ability.
You can choose to take a short walk at the event or start your day by hiking to the activity area from another location on the mountain:
Mary Bowerman
Trail Walk
Explore the changing plants, wildlife, temperatures and views as you circle the summit on this leisurely stroll.
This trail is ADA-accessible for the first .2 miles. The full loop is .7 miles long with a gentle climb at the end. Park at the Lower Summit Lot. Hikes leave every 45 minutes starting at 10 a.m.
Juniper Trail Hike
Enjoy the contrasts and watch for soaring vultures as this hike takes you from shaded slopes to a chaparral-covered ridge. Choose from one of three hikes to the summit with a leader and return on your own after enjoying the event.
The hike is 1.2 miles each way with an elevation gain of 760 feet. Park at the Diablo Valley Overlook Parking Lot, which is located at the entrance to Juniper Campground. Hikes leave at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Curry Point Hike
Catch amazing views and diverse habitats on this strenuous climb up to the Summit of Diablo from Curry Point.
The hike is 8.2 miles round trip with an elevation gain of 2,500 feet. Park at the Curry Point parking lot. Hike leaves promptly at 9 a.m.
A one-hour stop at the summit will allow you to enjoy the event before being guided back down. This hike is for fit and experienced hikers and not suitable for young children. Allow five hours.
All hikers should be prepared with water and comfortable close-toed shoes suitable for walking on uneven ground. A hat and sunscreen are recommended. Updates and details about hikes and start times are available at the park’s website or at www.mdia.org.
California State Parks encourages all visitors including drivers, bicyclists and equestrian riders on Mount Diablo to share the road and know the rules.
This event is made possible by a collaboration between California State Parks and the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association, a nonprofit organization that supports the park.
Prior to arrival, visitors with disabilities who need assistance should contact the park; TTY relay service is available.