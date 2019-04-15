Celebrate spring aboard Railtown 1897’s Wildflower Train

With an extraordinary wildflower season in bloom, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are proud to provide guests with the opportunity to experience spring flowers from aboard a historic train.
Wildflower Train Rides will be available this weekend and next weekend. Prior to boarding the train, passengers will have the opportunity to learn about the wildflowers of California’s Sierra Nevada foothills with an informative naturalist presentation.
Railtown 1897 SHP’s popular Wildflower Trains feature naturalists and interpretive park rangers from the nearby Bureau of Reclamation’s New Melones Lake along with interpretive staff from Railtown 1897 SHP, answering questions and pointing out flower groupings along the way.
Wildflower Trains take guests on a six-mile, one-hour roundtrip ride through the scenic landscapes of California’s Gold Country. While the abundance of wildflower viewing is dependent on annual rainfall and weather conditions, trains encounter meadows and rolling hills, with such local flora as “meadowfoam,” “goldfields” and other colorful flowers typically in bloom.
Train ride guests receive a checklist, wildflower booklet and poppyseed packet, and more.
With limited open air seating available, guests are encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance or at the ticket window beginning at 10 a.m. on the day of the ride. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets include park admission.
In addition to the special Wildflower Trains in the afternoon, Railtown 1897’s regular excursion trains are operating on these four dates with departures at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.
Like the Wildflower Train tickets, regular weekend excursion ride tickets are available online or at the Depot Store, on a first-come, first-served basis. The excursion train ride schedule is subject to change with expanded service offered on most holiday weekends.