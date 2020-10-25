The 11th annual Panteón de Sacramento (Sacramento’s Cemetery) will live on this year — in a slightly different form.
The yearly Día de Muertos event is re-imagined as A Moonlit Slow Drive-Thru Remembrance, held on the grounds of the Latino Center of Art & Culture. Visitors must attend in cars.
This yearly signature LCAC event celebrates the traditions of Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead. As in past years, the will remain free with timed reservations, but donations are welcome.
The Panteón de Sacramento centerpiece this year is an urban re-creation of a candle-lit Mexico graveyard with an adjoining church. A video projection will show footage of the 10th annual Panteón de Sacramento, held in 2019.
Bathed in the light of the moon with the drifting fragrances of copal and cempasuchil (marigolds/flower of the dead), visitors will be transported to a place of memories and the presence of those who have passed.
Twenty traditional memorials created by families and communities of friends will honor those who have passed, and will be up lit and visible from cars.
Día de Muertos celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, memories and activities the dead enjoyed in life. On Día de Muertos, the dead are also a part of the community, awakened from their eternal sleep to share celebrations with their loved ones.
Traditional artistic programming created by a team of artists led by Vidal Beltran includes:
- Live traditional acoustic music.
- Ballet Folklorico.
- Mojigangas (giant puppets).
- Video projection.
- Family ofrendas.
- Spotify playlist.
Official health protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being followed. Guidelines can be found on the LCAC website.
Founded in 1972, the mission of the Latino Center of Art & Culture is to foster the artistic, economic and cultural development of the Sacramento area’s Latino community.