Sutter’s Fort to host three-day Shop Traders’ Faire this weekend

Attention, shoppers and local artisans: Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park will play host a vibrant, high-energy and fun three-day event — Shop Traders’ Faire! — next weekend.
Designed as a makers’ mart and offered just once a year, this lively event offers a unique shopping bazaar where visitors can purchase a wide variety of locally crafted goods.
Visitors to Sutter’s Fort can expect to browse and shop hand-crafted goods from many talented local artisans, incuding:
- Basket Tree: Jewelry crafted from traditional materials from the Pit River Tribe and more.
- Beaded Hats by Leanne Snow Bear: Traditional Native American beadwork.
- Bigelow Leathers: Handmade leather journals.
- Biscuits the Blacksmith: Hand-forged metal goods.
- Bubbling Goat Soaps: Soaps and lotions.
- Bull Hat Company: Palm leaf hats shaped on-site.
- Crooked Creek Trader: Leather bags, wooden canteen, knifes and more.
- Debbie’s Novelties: Supplies, soap stone, dolls, beadwork, dream catchers, sun catchers, ornaments, abalone work and more.
- E & D Beads: Trade beads, old tools, pottery and beadwork.
- Hippocampus Forge: Metal goods.
- Indigenous American Art: Airbrushed Native American art prints, Southern Plains-style jewelry and apparel.
- Native Three Feathers: Handmade dolls, necklaces and earrings.
- Needlin’ Women: Fabric, patterns and artwork.
- Phoenix Obsidian Designs: Flintknapped items, stone tools, furs, leather and more.
- Roquero Gems & Medicine Bags: Gems, medicine bags and more.
- Stone Rose Designs: Handcrafted jewelry.
- Talbott & Co. Heritage Goods: Clothing, hats, toiletries and accessories.
Sutter’s Fort once served as a thriving commercial center in the early days of the Gold Rush. In fact, it was the only trading center on the way to the California gold fields and literally thousands of gold miners passed through the fort to purchase needed supplies from vendors hawking a variety of goods.