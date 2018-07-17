Snapshot: Siskiyou County is a great place to unplug, enjoy nature and history

Siskiyou County is a wonderful place, if you only have the patience for it.

When I was first there, it was something of a paradise. However, as I grew up, I quickly became disillusioned with its natural wonders — all that mattered to me was the fact that there was no internet or cellphone service at our ranch due to it being so high up in the mountains.

I hadn’t realized it then, but my addiction to my cellphone (a common problem, to be sure) hindered my ability to enjoy Siskiyou. However, on my most recent trip there last weekend, I realized that this is exactly what made Siskiyou enjoyable in one sense — the unplugging allowed me to escape from constantly worrying abourt small and trivial things and focus on simpler, more important aspects of my life.

I realized this the most whenever my family went into town, as I would quickly use up all of the battery trying to make up for lost time.

I also came to appreciate Siskiyou for other things that really got on my nerves before, like the abundance of large insects (which I am very afraid of) and the general dirtiness of everything there (it was so bad that we couldn’t walk anywhere outside of our bedrooms without having to put on shoes, and the beds were covered up with plastic sheets when we got there and needed washing).

Even worse, there was no water running when we got there initially, and we had to turn it on ourselves, a process I disliked immensely in spite of the fact that it was relatively simple.

However, as I realized that there was no escaping the fact that this was to be my home for the next three days, I found the very thing that I had come to Siskiyou to learn about: the “pioneer spirit” that turned America into what it is today.

This is the spirit of self-sufficiency, which has two tenets: If you need something you don’t have, you don’t really need it, and if somethng needs to be done, you must do it. These deceptively simple and oft-ignored values helped me find pleasure in hard work, being outside, and disconnecting, and I wished that I could have learned the lesson sooner.

I also learned about the nuances of playing card games, like Blackjack and Gin Rummy (and on that note, I also learned to avoid gambling, because people can and will cheat). I rediscovered older, simpler pleasures that I had long since lost my passion for, like playing chess and reading, and how to really enjoy a chore — the acts of sweeping the floors and putting together a telescope for stargazing became adventures in themselves once I processed the fact that they were necessary to reap the rewards of both being able to observe the heavens and walk through the house without shoes.

For those of you who don’t know, Siskiyou County is a rural part of Northern California. It was the home of the Modoc Indian War, and it’s modern-day classic cowboy country, where farmers raise cattle and deer hunters come to hunt.

Siskiyou County celebrates the values of the great pioneer era, such as self-sufficiency and determination. Its county seat, Yreka (an unusual name which Mark Twain attributes to a bakeshop’s canvas sign that was freshly painted and hung out to dry in such a way that the word “Bakery” without the B showed through backwards and a visitor assumed that was the town’s name, which the locals adopted), was where the State of Jefferson movement started prior to World War II (Yreka itself was proposed as its capital).

In more recent news, local conversation was about a male black wolf with a tracking collar going through Scots Valley. This became controversial for two reasons: Firstly, the Department of Fish and Game had a helicopter tracking it through the valley, and secondly, locals were warned that if the wolf killed any of their livestock, not only were they not allowed to shoot it, but they would not be reimbursed for said livestock. This caused some outcry amongst local farmers, like the man who ran the ranch that my family stayed at.

Indeed, the people of Siskiyou County share not only a close bond with one another over a shared love of gossip and farming (I hear that word travels surprisingly fast for a county with little Internet), but also an independent spirit that resists the federal government — the State of Jefferson movement for their own independent state continues to this day.

Aside from its political history, there are some other important details about the area that you should know about. People who fear disconnecting need not worry, because there are several areas (mostly towns like Yreka, Weed and Etna) where there is ample cell service.

Siskiyou seems to favor traditional mom-and-pop diners over chain restaurants, and hospitals are sparse (though they’ve gotten better about that in recent years).

Some of the more notable areas include the gold museum in Yreka, a remnant of a silver mining operation in Greenhorn Park, numerous state parks in and around the town of Weed, and the Weed Historic Lumber Town Museum and the Veterans’ Living Memorial Sculpture Garden, also in Weed.

Despite the county taking pride in its independent nature, they’re surprisingly reliant on the government, because the local government owns most of the land.

The biggest draw of Siskiyou is, in my opinion, the mountain peaks, which are an impressive sight to behold and even more of an adventure to explore, either on the road or hiking. There are plenty of mountain roads and, while I didn’t see any official hiking trails anywhere else, there were several dirt roads around the area we stayed at perfect for hiking.

One standout is the dormant volcano Mount Shasta, a magnificent and majestic mighty monster of a mountain with snow sheathing its smooth peaks.

There is also quite a number of opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts as well, as there is an abundance of animals both big and small. Not only are there cows and horses at any of the local ranches, but also wild elk, deer, bears and even a few mountain lions.

But not all animals are worth running into. You will have to look to the ground quite often to avoid rattlesnakes and insects that could crawl up your legs, and it’s obviously best to observe the predatory animals from a considerable distance.

However, the true beauty of Siskiyou is, in my own humble opinion, the stars. It’s one of the greatest stargazing locations in California, due in no small part to the clear skies.

All in all, Siskiyou County is one of the most beautiful pieces of our golden state.