Macy's Theatre of Lights returns to Old Sac Waterfront

Macy's Theatre of Lights, an electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition, is returning next week to put visitors in the holiday spirit.
With the 62-foot Christmas tree serving as the centerpiece, Macy's Theatre of Lights will dazzle guests on K Street along the Old Sacramento Waterfront for 18 magical evenings this year.
The show was conceived and created by Stage Nine Entertainment's Troy Carlson and is produced by some of California's finest talents in the field of light and sound -- BP Productions, Associated Sound and Skywalker Sound -- along with Emmy-nominated voice actor Bill Farmer, the voice of Disney's Goofy.
The symphony of lights, sounds and visual effects transport the audience back in time with a reading of the famous poem "The Night Before Christmas' by Clement Clarke Moore. The nostalgic poem is brought to life through theatrical elements and lighting choreography on the balconies and rooftops of the historic buildings.
With a forecast calling for some snow- and blizzard-like conditions to delight the spectators below this season, the crowd-favorite villain Jack Frost returns to add dramatic tension and suspense to the show.
Back by popular demand, the debut on Nov. 27 will include lots of free, family-friendly entertainment before and after the first performance.