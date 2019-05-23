Unseasonably wet weather isn’t going to stop the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians from holding their annual Chaw’se Day Celebration — though it is moving indoors.
“This is a great opportunity for Californians near and far to learn about Native American history and simultaneously enjoy a variety of unique food, music, and activities,” said Adam Dalton, tribal chairman of the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians.
The weekend-long event welcoming spring with Native American games, cuisine, crafts and much more will be held in the Grand Oak Ballroom at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort this Saturday and Sunday.
The move does mean a few changes to the entertainment lineup.
“Unfortunately, we are having to cancel the dancing and the hand game tournament,” casino media buyer Ashley Thiry said.
There will still be open hand games, she said — just no tournament.
Still, the damp weather won’t dampen all the fun.
All of the other parts of the event — delicious Indian tacos and frybread with powdered sugar and honey, vendors selling handmade Native American arts and crafts, and more — will go on as scheduled.
The casino is also home to shopping, a number of tasty eateries and, for those old enough, gambling.
Chaw’se Day — usually held at the Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park — celebrates the site where Miwok people once ground acorns into meal. It’s the site of the largest collections of bedrock mortars in North America, and one of the only such sites to feature petroglyphs.
The Jackson band raises funds year-round to help restore the park, including building a reconstruction of the traditional ceremonial roundhouse.
“We’ve been restoring the park for years now,” Thiry said. “Keeping the park preserved is something the tribe definitely takes care of.”
Those who want to brave the weather can still head over to the park this weekend, or even camp there. The museum will be open — though the grounds may be wet and muddy. For more information, visit www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=553.