With traditional field trips currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Curriculum and Instruction Department at the Sacramento County Office of Education has been hard at work to bring some of these formative experiences online.

SCOE has collaborated with the American River Parkway Foundation to create an engaging series of science, technology, engineering, and math video lessons for students, recorded on location at the River Bend Outdoor Education site and the Effie Yeaw Nature Center.

River Bend virtual field trips

Effie Yeaw nature lessons

After completing the video series, families are encouraged to visit the American River Parkway in person — making sure to take appropriate physical distancing and safety precautions — to experience one of Sacramento’s finest natural resources and make real-life scientific observations.

Related resources

SCOE and the Parkway Foundation have been working together since 2015 to bring fourth- through seventh-grade students to the River Bend site to learn about STEM topics. More than 6,600 students from 76 Sacramento-area schools have attended the program, exploring the 10-acre outdoor oasis on the banks of the American River.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus