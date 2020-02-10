Sacramento History expands time-travel tour offerings

The Sacramento History Museum & Alliance are expanding the Time-Travel Tours — the Old Sacramento Underground Tours and Gold Fever! games — to year-round events.
Officially launched in 2010, Old Sacramento Underground Tours begin at the Sacramento History Museum, and the interactive and family-friendly Gold Fever! games start at the Sacramento Visitor’s Center.
The interpretive Old Sacramento Underground Tours provide guests with the unique opportunity to explore what has been hidden beneath the city for more than 150 years, while uncovering the facts and legends that lie below historic buildings and sidewalks.
Tour guests explore excavated building foundations, enclosed pathways and interesting archaeology exhibits while hearing sounds of 1860 street life. Knowledgeable guides lead the way while recounting tales of the devastation, perseverance and determination that led to California’s only successful street-raising project.
The museum also offers Underground Tours en Español every second Sunday at 3 p.m. throughout the year.
Guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront can experience what life was like during the California Gold Rush through the Gold Fever! games.
Participants take on personas of characters in history — or “real-life rascals” — who scratched and clawed their way to make this area the center of the Gold Rush. Never the same experience twice, Gold Fever! games relive Sacramento’s early days when horrible disasters threatened fates and fortunes.
To spice things up even more, elements of chance are introduced that could change the fate of tour guests. Through the course of the tours that meander through the historic district, visitors discover if they successfully escaped the many floods, if they managed to keep their gold dust (or lost it all at the gambling tables) and if they survived the fires, disease and occasional steamboat explosion.
All Time-Travel Tour tickets include complimentary admission to the Sacramento History Museum. Guests who book an Old Sacramento Underground Tour and Gold Fever! game at the same time (even if the tours take place on different days) receive special combo pricing.
Tour dates and times fluctuate with the seasons and during holiday weekends. For the most up-to-date schedule or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.