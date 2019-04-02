Amador AAUW to offer home tours in Fiddletown

Spend a spring day driving around Fiddletown, enjoying beautiful views, at the 47th annual AAUW Home Tour.
The theme is “Country Living Around Fiddletown,” and the public will have an opportunity to view how Fiddletown has been preserved along with more modern styles of living, including energy efficient homes.
The tour includes five homes, each with their own unique qualities, and the historic Chew Kee Store. There are a number of historical buildings in Fiddletown that can be viewed from the outside, as well.
Tour-goers will have the opportunity to visit a three-level custom log home, covering a spacious 3,500 square feet and loaded with amenities. The home was built in 2008 from full rounded logs milled in Idaho and fabricated by Pecota Construction of Shingle Springs.
The rounded faces on the inside lend the home a rustic feel. The owners designed the artificial stone fireplace along with many of the other rustic accessories. Some furniture was purchased from Water Street Antiques, such as a china cabinet originally from Hungary.
Other items, including some of the artwork, were handed down from family or were constructed by the owner. In the kitchen, granite counters with a rough natural edge top knotty alder cabinets.
Another home on the tour is a one-story, contemporary farmhouse with a cupola roof, situated on 12.5 acres and surrounded by natural landscaping.
This is not the typical roof appendage topped by a weather vane. Instead, computer-operated cupola windows run the length of the great room and are part of the ventilation system for the house. When these and other windows in the room are opened, the air rushes through and the interior is freshened as though a whole-house fan was turned on.
In the back of the house are a small vineyard and organic garden and orchard.
The Fiddletown Community Center will be the location of the always enjoyable Home Tour Tea. Sit and relax with a cup of coffee, tea or a cold drink and taste some delicious homemade cookies. As you enter the building, take the chance to view artistic works by the AAUW-member Art in Action Interest Group; some of the art will be available for purchase.
Tickets for raffle baskets prepared will be available in the Fiddletown Community Center. There will be lots of winners, so join in the fun and further support the AAUW’s scholarship fundraising efforts. The winning tickets will be drawn at 3 p.m., and winners need not be present.
Proceeds benefit the Amador Branch scholarship program for local girls and women. Junior high school girls have opportunities to attend Tech Trek, a summer math-science camp and scholarships are provided at the community college and upper division levels.
Carpooling is encouraged, as parking is limited. Since there are no restaurants, markets, or cafes in Fiddletown, attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch.