Galt Chamber of Commerce hosts Hot Air Balloon Festival

Getting up at the crack of dawn may not appeal to everyone, but the Galt Chamber of Commerce is hoping for a crowd willing to brave it with the right motivation.

In this case, for the chance to see brightly colored balloons slowly fill and lift off the ground. And then, for the chance to ride in one high above McFarland Living History Ranch.

The chamber created the event with the goal of bringing something fun and unique to the Galt area.

“We had a lot of ideas,” said Toni Gerling, who is the event chairwoman of the first ever Galt Hot Air Balloon Festival. “We were just looking for something new and unique to do in the community.”

But someone struck on the idea of a hot air balloon festival, and everyone liked it, she said.

“It just took off from there,” she said.

For centuries, people have been riding hot air balloons high into the sky to view the world from above. The technology was invented by French scientist Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier, who sent the first “aerostat reveillon” into the air loaded with a sheep, duck and rooster on Sept. 19, 1783.

The first successful manned flight lasted about 20 minutes on Nov. 21 of that same year, rising from Paris. Within a couple of years, flight could be sustained long enough for farther journeys; the first trip across the English Channel was in 1785.

On Jan. 7, 1793, George Washington and other Founding Fathers witnessed the first hot air balloon flight in North America, the festival’s website states.

In Galt next week, David Wakefield of Cheers Aerial Media will serve as “balloonmeister” — the person in charge of monitoring weather and flight conditions and briefing balloon pilots, as well as determining whether it’s safe for balloons to launch.

“This is a ‘weather permitting’ event as hot air balloons can only fly in light winds, cool temperatures and good visibility,” Gerling said.

The long history of ballooning didn’t play much of a role in the choice of McFarland Living History Ranch as the venue for the festival. Organizers simply think it’s a beautiful spot for an event like this.

But the Galt Area Historical Society will be leading tours through the ranch house both days, for $2 per person. Tours start at 7 a.m.

The festival itself will begin early, with gates set to open at 5 a.m. both days this weekend, and eight balloons set to rise into the air an hour later.

“Six of them will fly away, and two will stay and offer tethered rides,” Gerling said.

For a small fee, guests will have the chance to go up in one of the tethered balloons and view the ranch and surrounding area from high up above.

It’s the only way to get a view during the event — the FAA has restricted airspace for the event, meaning drones are prohibited.

The festival will have more than just balloons and house tours, too.

Until noon each day, guests will be able to browse a selection of vendors selling custom handbags, balloon-themed items, scented candles, items for babies and children, and more. There will also be a face painting booth and arts and crafts.

Food vendors will include Azteca Taco, Cowtown Creamery, Nash & Proper and Adoughable.

No smoking, vaping, pets, ice chests or alcohol will be permitted at the festival.

The chamber hopes that the event will draw people out to the ranch for a fun morning with some of the city’s businesses.

“There’s never been an event like this in Galt, and we look forward to presenting this inaugural hot air balloon festival to the community,” Gerling said.