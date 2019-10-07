Ghosts return to Old Sacramento in haunting tour

Old Sacramento Living History's annual Ghost Tours have returned for another scary season on select Friday and Saturday evenings in October.
For those who dare, the engaging tours depart from the Sacramento History Museum - but tours fill up fast, so reserve a space soon.
With a theme of "Murders, Mayhem and Tragedies" this year, the eerie and ever-popular one-hour tours provide Old Sacramento guests with the opportunity to relive 19th century lore as guides (and ghosts) relate tantalizing narratives about the deaths of colorful citizens from Sacramento's history.
The tours take place at the riverfront - inside and relatively close to the Sacramento History Museum - as daring and inquisitive guests revisit stories of pestilence, mayhem, quacks and fraud through the darker side of Sacramento's fascinating history.
Along the way, tour guests may encounter wayward miners, murder victims and other Gold Rush characters while listening to tantalizing tales of Sacramento's colorful and lively past.
Tours are not recommended for children ages 8 and under. Proceeds from the Ghost Tours benefit the Sacramento History Alliance programs and the Sacramento History Museum.
The Sacramento History Alliance is a nonprofit organization that manages the Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento Visitors Center, Old Sacramento Underground Tours, Gold Fever! Games, Anytime Tours, and Living History Programs, and works collaboratively with the City of Sacramento to support the Center for Sacramento History.