Travel back to a time where knights face off in jousting matches, wandering musicians play Celtic reels and ballads (and the occasional anachronistic rock song), Mary Queen of Scots attends to her visitors, fire jugglers captivate audiences and more.
The Sonora Celtic Faire creates a pocket of fantastical history at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds this weekend.
More than 500 living history re-enactors will present thousands of years of Celtic history, complete with Viking invasions. Scottish folk and highland dancers and Irish steppers will perform.
One of the highlights of the faire is the music, and this year is no exception, thanks to headliners Skerryvore and Seven Nations.
Skerryvore, based in Scotland, perform traditional Scottish ceilidh music influenced by brass bands, jazz, blues and more. With Daniel Gillespie on accordian, Martin Gillespie on pipes, whistles and accordion, Fraser West on drums, Alec Dalglish on guitar and vocals, Craig Espie on fiddle, Jodie Bremaneson on bass and Alec Scobie on keyboards, Skerryvore is a vital part of the Scottish music scene, winning Scottish Traditional Music’s “Live Act of the Year” in 2011 and 2016.
Seven Nations blends Celtic and American traditions. With members hailing from New York, California, Florida and Canada, they’ve featured in their own CNN and PBS specials. Seven Nations blends roots and folk music with dance and fusion rock.
The headliners will be joined by Celtica, Molly’s Revenge, Black Irish Band, Brother, Stage & Thistle Pipe Band, Ripon Irish Bagpipe Band and more.
Full-contact jousting, a crowd favorite since it was introduced in 1997, will again feature combat on horseback and on foot. Watch knights battle it out on warhorses and on the ground in full suits of armor for top honors.
For the little ones, there are always exciting activities going on, including family-fun stages of fantastic entertainment like fire jugglers, fire-breathing dragons, puppet shows, costumed fairy-tale characters, and games and crafts.
Authentic foods will be offered a large, open-air Celtic Food Pavilion, including Scottish haggis and the more Irish-American corned beef and cabbage.
One of the great highlights of the faire this year will be the Whiskey Tasting Experience. A large new venue will feature the best Irish and Scotch whiskeys along with live music. Faire-goers over 21 can sample both single malts and blends.
Ale stands throughout the faire will feature Guinness and Harp beers.