Unique Northern California museums offer intriguing options for day trips

It’s just a hop, skip and a jump from Lodi to a number of museums cataloging unique — and sometimes bizarre — hobbies and histories.
Some of them have gained a bit of fame, such as the Winchester Mystery House or the Jelly Belly Factory. Others have flown under the radar.
If you’re looking for a day trip that’s interesting and perhaps a little strange, why not try one of these destinations?
Bigfoot Discovery Museum
Michael Rugg has been studying bipedal primates since he first saw photos of purported Yeti tracks on Mt. Everest in the 1950s. In 2003, the Felton native and his partner Paula Rugg launched the Bigfoot Discovery Project, complete with its own museum.
The project and museum have the mission of educating the public about “mystery primates” around the world, establishing a research center for discovery science, and teaching children about wildlife conservation — along with, of course, seeking proof of the existence of Bigfoot.
The museum collection includes exhibits on Santa Cruz-area history and the local ecology, along with reports of Bigfoot sightings in the area, plaster hand and footprints from the mysterious cryptid, and an exhibit on the famous Patterson-Gilman film. The short movie shows a subject that the filmmakers believe is Bigfoot, and was shot just south of the California-Oregon border. Visitors can watch the film on a loop.
There’s also an audio-visual “cafe” outside the museum where guests can watch the Bigfoot documentary of their choice.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday; it is closed on Tuesdays. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated, and a donation of $25 comes with membership in the Bigfoot Discovery Project.
- Address: 5497 Highway 9, Felton
- Phone: 831-335-4478
- Website: www.bigfootdiscoveryproject.com
Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum
In the middle of San Jose is an oasis that resembles an ancient Egyptian park far more than a Silicon Valley museum and planetarium.
The Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum does more than just display Egyptian antiquities; the Ancient Mystical Order Rosae Crucis, which built the museum and park, attempted to recreate architecture that would evoke the sense of stepping back in time to a city along the Nile, ruled by the pharoahs.
The Rosicrucians are a mystical fraternity. According to their own teachings, their order was founded in 17th century Europe, but was based on oral teachings and traditions passed down from ancient Egypt. The North American branch was founded by Harvey Spencer Lewis in the early 1900s, and had headquarters in New York, San Francisco and Tampa before settling in San Jose in 1927.
Rosicrucian Park includes the museum, the planetarium, the Grand Temple, the Akhenaton Shrine and a research library. A second museum dedicated to alchemy — complete with a laboratory — is in the works. The grounds also house four elemental gardens. In recent years, thirsty plants have been replaced by California natives to reduce water use. Aside from the planetarium, all of the buildings on the grounds were built in Egyptian revival or ancient Egyptian styles.
The museum itself houses a replica of a rock-cut tomb, complete with murals depicting scenes from the Book of the Dead. Exhibits focus on daily life in ancient Egypt, the afterlife, kingship and the palace, and religion, along with rotating special exhibits. The museum boasts the largest collection of Egyptian antiquities on display in western North America.
The museum hosts workshops every weekend, and regularly offers family activities like arts and crafts or scavenger hunts. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $9 for guests ages 10 to 55, $7 for seniors 55 and older or students with ID, $5 for children 5 to 9, and free for children 4 and younger. Guests 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
- Address: 1660 Park Ave., San Jose
- Phone: 408-947-3635
- Website: www.egyptianmuseum.org
Gold Country Medical Museum
The Placer County Hospital was founded in 1855, bringing then-modern medicine to Gold Rush California.
Today, the Victorian that resides on the hospital’s former location has been restored, and it houses a large and growing collection of artifacts from medical and pharmaceutical history. Artifacts range from glass eyes, vintage hearing aids and bedpans to an ether machine, quarantine signs, and antique dentistry and surgical tools. Visitors can even see an authentic doctor’s horse-drawn buggy.
Wall displays put the artifacts in context, sharing the history of medical practice, biographies of historical doctors, dentists and pharmacists, and more.
Not all of the exhibits display legitimate (if outdated) medical treatments. A few are devoted to the quack doctors who peddled fake remedies throughout the U.S. during the 19th century.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays, but it’s best to contact museum curator Dr. Rod Moser at rodmoserpa@gmail.com ahead of time. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The museum also accepts donations or loans of interesting medical and dental artifacts.
- Address: 219 Maple Street, Auburn
- Phone: 530-906-9822
- Website: www.goldcountrymedicalmuseum.com
If you really want to take a deep dive into old-time medicine, take a detour in Sacramento to the Don & June Salvatori Pharmacy Museum.
The small museum is located within the California Pharmaceutical Association offices, with displays filling three rooms. The exhibits cover the history of medicine — as in the concoctions and items prescribed by doctors, not the practice of keeping people healthy — and include artifacts such as medicinal whiskey, pill rolling machines, books of old prescriptions, and more.
The museum is open only by appointment or during special events.
- Address: 4030 Lennane Drive, Sacramento
- Phone: 714-376-0424
- Website: www.donjunesalvatoricapharmacymuseum.org
Aftel Archive of Curious Scents
Most museums are centered around things you can look at. The Aftel Archive is built around things you can smell.
The museum is the project of perfumer Mandy Aftel, who creates all-natural solid and liquid perfumes, teaches classes and has written five books on the subject.
The archive includes more than 300 essences used in creating perfume, from flowers, fruits, trees, grasses and other natural sources. Some of these botanical items have been used to create scents for centuries.
Visitors can touch and smell perfume ingredients, and compare samples that are decades old to fresh ones. Aftel also has a huge collection of antique books on the history and creation of perfumes.
The Aftel Archive of Curious Scents is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for a one-hour time slot ($12 for children under the age of 18). Visitors receive three letter-press scent strips that they can dip in essences and keep.
- Address: 1518 1/2 Walnut St., Berkeley
- Phone: 510-841-2111
- Website: www.aftelier.com
Bohart Museum of Entomology
Like bugs? Davis is the destination for you.
With more than 7 million specimens, the Bohart Museum of Entomology is the seventh largest collection of insects in North America. (No. 1 is the U.S. National Insect Collection at the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., with more than 35 million specimens.)
Founded in 1946, the museum houses examples of insects from all over the world, including snails, slugs, arachnids, worms and tardigrades (aka water bears). In fact, the Bohart tardigrade collection is one of the largest in the world. Visitors can see both mounted insects and living examples.
Because it’s a working museum, visitors are likely to come across experts and students cataloging the insect collection, sorting through specimens, examining insects under microscopes and doing other tasks. Questions are welcome!
The museum is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. In addition, weekend open hours are on the third Saturday of each month from January to May and September to November; weekend open hours vary, so check the website or call for information. Casual tours are offered on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m.
Admission and Wednesday casual tours are free, but donations are appreciated. Groups are welcome, but require reservations in advance; scheduled tours cost $4 per person or a minimum of $40.
- Address: Crocker Lane, University of California, Davis
- Phone: 530-752-0493
- Website: bohart.ucdavis.edu
If that doesn’t satisfy your need to see a bunch of bugs, head to the Essig Museum of Entomology at the University of California, Berkeley.
The collection is slightly smaller with 5 million specimens, but they have a massive selection of California native insects — like the Bohart Museum, the Essig has benefited enormously from the California Insect Survey. They also have extensive collections from Mexico and Central America.
The Essig Museum is open only for special events, or to researchers with an appointment.
- Address: 1101 VLSB #4780, Berkeley
- Phone: 510-643-0804
- Website: essig.berkeley.edu
Museum of International Propaganda
The Museum of International Propaganda is a bit more serious than most of the museums on this list.
Tom and Lilka Areton both have firsthand experience with propaganda. Tom lived in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic as a child; his mother lived there under Nazi occupation. Lilka spent time in the USSR in her 20s.
Their experiences — along with the stories told by exchange students they’ve worked with for four decades — inspired them to create a museum showcasing propaganda. Featuring art from Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, Cuba, Vietnam, Iran and North Korea, the Aretons wanted to show how totalitarian regimes use art to manipulate their citizens.
The exhibits, all featuring government-sponsored artwork, posters, pamphlets, poetry, songs and other propaganda, show how dictators used art to shape public opinion, increase enthusiasm for government policy, or turn disgruntled citizens’ anger from the government to marginalized scapegoats. They explore how propaganda worked hand-in-hand with military and police actions to keep dissenters quiet — all while convincing people that they are acting of their own free will.
The museum is open from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Address: 1000 5th Ave., San Rafael
- Phone: 415-310-1173
- Website: www.museumofpropaganda.org
Dai Loy Gambling House Museum
The tiny town of Locke in the Delta is practically a museum in its own right. Founded in 1915, the town was the destination of many immigrants from China and other new Americans who made their home in the Delta.
In addition to the curio shops and art galleries, Locke hosts a Boarding House Museum, Jan Ying Chinese Association Museum, the Joe Shoong Chinese School and a memorial park, along with one other museum that stands out: the Dai Loy Gambling House.
Built in 1915 by Bing Lee, the gambling house was in operation for 35 years until Sacramento County officials shut it down. It welcomed gamblers — “dai loy” means “big welcome” — who wanted to play pai gow, fan tan and other games popular among its Chinese-American patrons.
Today, the museum has examples of the games that were most popular in the gambling hall, along with card tables, photos, and other artifacts.
The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Address: 13951 Main St., Locke
- Phone: 916-776-1661
- Website: www.locke-foundation.org
Honorable mentions
Hand Fan Museum
There are fans that look like animals, fans with masterful landscape paintings, fans advertising Borax soap. The Hand Fan Museum seeks to teach about culture, history and geography using the fans, from delicate fashion accessories to souvenir novelties. 309 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-431-2500; www.thehandfanmuseum.org
Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies
Since 1985, the Beethoven Center has been devoted solely to the life and works of Ludwig van Beethoven. It has the largest collection of Beethoven materials outside of Europe (including a lock of the composer’s hair), and serves as the headquarters of the American Beethoven Society. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library at San Jose State University, 150 E. Fernando St., San Jose. 408-808-2058; www.sjsu.edu/beethoven
National Yo-Yo Museum
Chico has the largest public display of yo-yos in the world. The collection includes a working, 256-pound wooden yo-yo. 320 Broadway St., Chico. 530-893-0545; www.nationalyoyo.org
Burlingame Museum of Pez Memorabilia
See every Pez dispenser ever created, including rare ones from the 1950s and ’60s. Exhibits also include classic toys including the original Mr. Potato Head and early Barbie dolls. 214 California Drive, Burlingame. 650-347-2301; www.burlingamepezmuseum.com
Musée Mécanique
With more than 300 penny arcade games, this for-profit museum holds one of the largest private collections of antique arcade games in the world. Pier 45, Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco. 415-346-2000; www.museemecanique.com
Reiff’s Gas Station Museum
Step back into the 1950s with a collection of antique gas station and garage memorabilia, including an antique tow truck. The museum also houses an antique diner exhibit and a replica of the Yolo Theater in Woodland that burned down in 1958. 52 Jefferson St., Woodland. 530-666-1758; www.reiffsgasstation.com
Robert Louis Stevenson House
Also known as the French Hotel, the two-story adobe in Monterey is best known for housing Robert Louis Stevenson in the autumn of 1879. But the building has another famous visitor — it’s reputed to be haunted. 530 Houston St., Monterey. 831-649-7118; www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=963
Roseville Telephone Museum
Starting in 1989, the Roseville Telephone Company began collecting telephones and related items from throughout the technology’s history. 106 Vernon St., Roseville. RosevilleTelephoneMuseum@consolidated.com; www.consolidated.com/about-us/history/telephone-museum
Santa Cruz Surfing Museum
Since 1986, the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse has been home to the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum. The lighthouse was built in 1967 to honor Mark Abbott, who died while surfing in Santa Cruz County. Today, it’s full of surfboards, photos and videos recording more than a century of the sport’s history in California. 701 W. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-420-6289
Sierra Nevada Logging Museum
Anyone who thinks lumberjacks are OK will enjoy this trip into logging history. The collection includes tools, photos, and stories about the logging industry in California from the Gold Rush to the modern day. 2148 Dunbar Road, Arnold. 209-795-6782; www.sierraloggingmuseum.org