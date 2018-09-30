It’s been 40 years since the local branch of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association held its first engine show, but they haven’t gotten tired of showing off historic machinery and how it works.
To celebrate the milestone, the annual Antique Equipment Show will double as the Southwest Regional Show for the national organization, and Branch 13 is excited.
“We’ve never had them before, but because it is the regional show ... we’re having what they call model engines,” said Jane Taunton, who helps to organize the yearly event with her husband Norman. “They’re really pretty.”
The model engines were mostly built by hand, and small enough to fit on a counter or tabletop. They were prototypes of engines that would be much larger once they were made — but the tiny engines run.
They’ll be showcased in a barn at the McFarland Living History Ranch, where the show has been held for several years.
Other new attractions this year will be a massive cast-iron stove, 3-by-8 feet, that was once used to cook three square meals a day for 90 silver mine workers in Unionville, Nevada.
It weighs a ton — literally.
Norman Taunton’s parents purchased it from the mine. It can still be used for cooking, and will during the three-day event.
“People can see how big that this stove is,” Jane Taunton said.
On Friday, when the show is open to schoolchildren, there will also be demonstrations on how to grind corn with the old-school engines and cook in a Dutch oven.
Many of the old engines are in equally fascinating antique tractors.
“We have more tractors now than we used to,” Taunton said. The group will demonstrate the old machinery with tractor pulls using a specially made sled built by member John Tower.
The other stars of the show are the stationary engines, built to help power houses, well pumps and ranch equipment back before electricity had made it to many rural homes.
“They would pump to irrigate the fields. They have an engine that’s attached to a pump, and it has a belt,” Taunton said.
Other engines could produce electricity for laundry and sewing machines or other tools to make daily chores easier.
Along with the engines, there will be a bounce house for children and a coloring contest for those 12 and under. Winners in each category will receive a prize from one of the show’s sponsors.
A blacksmith will bring his portable smithy and demonstrate how to make horseshoes and barbecue tools, and another member will bring a machine shop on a trailer. The shop uses pulleys to sharpen tools, run drill presses and more.
New members are always welcome to join the local EDGE-TA branch, Taunton said.
Branch 13 held their first show in 1975, but took a break after that. They kicked off the current run of shows in 1978, and have been chugging along ever since. This year’s show will be bigger than ever.
“People will be impressed,” Taunton said.