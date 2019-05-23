Come one, come all to Waterfront Days in Old Sacramento

Get ready for some fun this Memorial Day Weekend at the Old Sacramento Waterfront during Waterfront Days.
With a wide variety of activities throughout the historic district, the inaugural celebration blends crowd-favorite offerings with exciting new entertainment.
“May has already been a remarkable month for commemorating the history of Sacramento and the anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad on the Old Sacramento Waterfront,” said Brooksie Hughes, Old Sacramento District director. “We felt this was a perfect time to extend the series of heritage events by creating a new experience that will continue to grow and expand in the years to come.”
Daytime guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront will be entertained by talented period musicians roaming about, including an expert juggler, a trick roper and others. A troupe of actors will perform a comedic play by Shakespeare multiple times a day at Waterfront Park. Visitors will be entertained by the Gold Rush Fire Brigade brass band and other Old West theatrics, along with always-popular historic re-enactments.
Horse-drawn carriages will trot up and down the street. Key elements of Tent City will form an 1849 Scene that depicts daily life during the Gold Rush, with gold panning, blacksmith and cannon fire demonstrations, hands-on children’s arts and crafts, and much more.
Eye-catching rail equipment such as the J.W. Bowker and Union Pacific Caboose from the California State Railroad Museum’s collection will be on free public display for the extended holiday weekend.
Then, as the sun goes down, the action moves to the Embarcadero for the Waterfront Days Country Dance & Beer Garden. Key activities include:
Friday: Education Day
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Various activities for local school groups
- 1 p.m.: “Quest for the Gold Spike” melodrama at the Eagle Theatre
Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Outdoor heritage festivities
- 1 and 3 p.m.: “Quest for the Gold Spike” melodrama at the Eagle Theatre
- 6 to 10 p.m.: Brad Johnson & The Killin’ Time Band (on the Embarcadero)
Sunday
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Outdoor heritage festivities
- 1 and 3 p.m.: “Quest for the Gold Spike” melodrama at the Eagle Theatre
- 6 to 10 p.m.: The Rob Staley Band (on the Embarcadero)
The California State Railroad Museum will offer an expanded schedule of excursion train rides and the Sacramento History Museum will offer an expanded schedule of Old Sacramento Underground tours and Gold Fever! games — all ticketed activities.
Waterfront Days is produced by the Old Sacramento District Office, sponsored by the City of Sacramento and Visit Sacramento and supported by California State Parks, California State Railroad Museum Foundation and Sacramento History Alliance, along with participating Old Sacramento vendors and businesses.