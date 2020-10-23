SACRAMENTO — DogFest Sacramento is coming on Saturday with a festive Halloween-themed virtual event for the whole family — even the dogs.
Join emcee Kellie DeMarco for this family-friendly and dog-friendly virtual event, celebrating and benefiting Canine Companions for Independence.
DogFest Sacramento features dog-centric and family-friendly activities, including canine costume contests, homemade dog treat and festive Halloween canine paw painting tutorials, Sacramento residents and their service dogs, an appearance from Sacramento Republic FC and Canine Companions puppy Dom, and more.
DogFest Sacramento benefits Canine Companions and their mission to provide expertly trained service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities free of charge. Established in 1975, Canine Companions has six training centers across the country, including one in California.
Canine Companions is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people. There is no charge for the dog, its training and ongoing follow-up services.
DogFest is free to register and virtually attend. The entire Sacramento-area community — and their dogs — are invited to attend. Registrants will be mailed a DogFest bandanna for their dog to sport around town.