In the late 1850s, young LeRoy Gresham — already suffering a mystery illness — was injured by falling bricks, leaving him without the use of his leg.
During a trip to seek medical treatment with his father, Gresham was given a blank book, and faithfully recorded his travels. Then, confined to bed at home in Macon, Ga., he continued his observations on life in the South during the Civil War.
The teen — the son of slave owners — spent his days trying new treatments for his mysterious ailment and leg injury, studying Latin and Shakespeare, reading newspaper articles about the war, and interacting with his slave-holding family and the slaves who cared for him, all while recording his observations in his diary.
After Gresham’s death at the age of 17 in 1865, the diary eventually made its way to the Library of Congress.
“It sat there unpublished for decades,” said Theodore P. Savas, managing director of the Sacramento-based publishing company Savas Beatie.
Not anymore. Savas Beatie published the diary as “The War Outside My Window,” edited by Janet E. Croon, in 2018.
Savas will discuss how his company finds historical documents like Gresham’s diaries and turns them into books at the upcoming West Coast Civil War Conference. He’ll also share some of Gresham’s own words from his diary.
“It’s really a remarkable story,” he said.
The West Coast Civil War Conference, founded in the 1980s, brings Civil War historians — professionals and dedicated amateurs alike — for three days of immersion into the past.
“There’s a Friday evening dinner and a couple talks, and then talks all day Saturday and half of Sunday,” Savas said.
This year’s conference will focus on Civil War leadership, and will feature big names in military history as speakers:
- Chris Mackowski, founder of the Emerging Civil War blog, who is also an author and professor of journalism and mass communication at Saint Bonaventure University.
- David A. Powell, who has written a number of articles on Civil War battles and leads tours on the Battle of Chickamauga.
- Dr. Paul Kahan, who has published a number of books on 19th century U.S. history, including studies of Simon Cameron, who served as Secretary of War under President Abraham Lincoln, and the presidency of Civil War hero Ulysses S. Grant.
They’ll be joined by Sarah Kay Bierle, managing editor of Emerging Civil War; retired professor of political science and history Jim Stanbery, a regular speaker at the conference; and Edwin L. Kennedy Jr., a graduate of West Point and former professor at the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College.
This year’s conference is being sponsored by the Sacramento Civil War Round Table, one of more than a dozen round table groups in California.
Each of the independent groups, found throughout the U.S., shares the common mission of studying the military, political and sociological history of the U.S. Civil War. They also work to share that interest with others. In California, the round tables take turns hosting the West Coast conference.
While Savas will focus his discussion mainly on Gresham’s diary, his company will be selling dozens of titles on the Civil War during the conference, including another rare find: a series of letters between Josiah Moore and his love back home, Jennie Lindsay.
The letters were found in a shoebox, and the collection includes both missives Moore wrote from the battlefront, and the responses penned by Lindsay.
“You usually get one or the other,” Savas said.
Anyone who likes military history will find the conference interesting, he added.