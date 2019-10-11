Special events make this year’s Halloween fun for scare-lovers of all ages at local zoos and museums.
A sampling of the special activities is listed below, but please check with each venue for more detailed information:
ArtMix Grimm at the Crocker Art Museum
October 10
On this magical night at the Crocker, adults are invited to dive into the twisted minds of the Brothers Grimm in an unforgettable, 21+ party featuring bewitching acrobats by Rebel Aerial, music by Exquisite Corps and DJ Lady Grey, a fairy-themed variety show by The Darling Clementines, and other dark delights. Costumes encouraged. Visit www.crockerart.org.
Science Storytime at the Powerhouse Science Center
October 12
Visit the newly renovated Nature Discovery exhibit at 11 a.m. to hear a reading of “Skeleton Cat” by Kristyn Crow. After the story, visitors will have the opportunity to study real animal skeletons. Science Storytime is included in admission. Visit www.powerhousesc.org/events.
HalloWILD at Micke Grove Zoo
October 18, 19, 25 & 26
Micke Grove Zoo guests are in for a wild time with trick-or-treating, family-friendly crafts and activities, and more. The animals will get in on the fun with Halloween-themed enrichment items. Visitors are invited to dress up in costume. Call 209-331-2010 or visit www.mgzoo.com.
Museum Murder Mystery at Haggin Museum
October 19
Enjoy an early afternoon adventure and follow clues throughout the galleries to solve a mystery at the museum. Bring your family, come on your own, or put together a crack team of detectives to work together. Winners have the chance to win prizes. Call 209-940-6300 or visit www.hagginmuseum.org.
Safe & Super Halloween at Fairytale Town
October 19, 20, 26 & 27
Guests can follow the Yellow Brick Road to journey to the Emerald City! Along the way, guests can visit Munchkin Land, the Haunted Forest and more. Visitors will meet Professor Marvel for an up-close magic experience. Plus, guests can meet their favorite “Wizard of Oz” characters but of course they’ll need to watch out for the Wicked Witch of the West and her flying monkeys. Visit www.fairytaletown.org.
The Haunted Fort at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park
October 19 & 26
Friends of Sutter’s Fort is proud to present the 10th annual family-friendly experience “The Haunted Fort.” Amid a dimly-lit backdrop, guests will have the special opportunity to explore the nooks and crannies of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park on their own and at their own pace while interacting with knowledgeable docents in period attire. Visit www.suttersfort.org.
Lodi Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire
October 26
The World of Wonders Science Museum and the Lodi Zombie Club are teaming up for a spooky, spectacular Halloween-themed night. Have a ghoulishly good time with a plethora of activities for the whole family. Call 209-368-0969 or visit www.wowsciencemuseum.org.
Boo at the Zoo at the Sacramento Zoo
October 26 & 27
Don’t miss out on a spooky good time as the Sacramento Zoo transforms into the kid-friendly place to be for Halloween. Costumes are encouraged and kids can enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the entire zoo at 15 different candy stations plus special activities such as face painting, festive games, themed stage shows, magic shows with Trevor Wyatt MAGIC, keeper chats and animal enrichments. Visit www.saczoo.org.
Nightmare at the Museum at the Crocker Art Museum
October 31
Get ghoulish at the museum with guided flashlight tours of the Crocker family parlor, killer Karaoke, and spooky storytelling for all ages. Visit www.crockerart.org.
Sacramento Area Museums contributed to this report.