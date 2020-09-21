For the first time ever, Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park will co-host its Electricity Fair virtually, with the help of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.
The public is invited to attend this interactive family celebration that will host a variety of activities, interviews, tours, demonstrations and fun facts intended to highlight one of the world’s oldest hydroelectric facilities. The fair runs online until Oct. 12.
“We are very excited to continue the tradition of the Electricity Fair, for the ninth year in a row, despite COVID-19. The Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park is an incredible park that showcases one of California’s historic gems,” said Richard Preston-LeMay, Folsom Lake sector superintendent. “This family event highlights this incredible park and how hydroelectric power was sent 22 miles to Sacramento on July 13, 1895.”
Community members are invited to celebrate the 125th anniversary of long-distance power transmission in the Sacramento area.
Virtual visitors will have the chance to explore and learn the history of the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park. Learn how electricity and hydropower works, explore images and fun facts from the past Electricity Fair events, discover the State Park through virtual tours, and participate in a variety of fun educational family activities.
Some of the activities include:
- Making a water wheel and learning about hydropower.
- Making a pinwheel to learn about wind power.
- Learning about electric circuits by making conductive play-dough.
- Transforming into a human sundial.
- Dancing the Electric Slide.
- Learning to solar cook and bake clay jewelry.
- Participating in a Virtual Historic Folsom Powerhouse Scavenger Hunt.
- Laughing at electricity jokes.
- Having a shocking good time with Mr. Electricity’s static electricity demonstrations.
- Making your very own Oobleck and watch it transform from liquid to solid.
“This year’s event marks a first for State Parks and our partners at SMUD to convert an in-person event to an online virtual event that will still provide interactive activities for kids,” Preston-LeMay said.
The Electricity Fair is presented in partnership with the California Department of Parks and Recreation, SMUD and Friends of the Folsom Powerhouse Association.
To join in the fun at the virtual Electricity Fair, visit www.tinyurl.com/folsom-electric.