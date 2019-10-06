Full steam ahead to Halloween at Railtown 1897

The Harvest Haunt Express is rolling back into Railtown 1897 this spooky season, and guests are invited to enjoy train rides on all four weekends in October.
With the train whimsically decorated for Halloween and staffed by a “skeleton crew,” the excursion rides depart at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Saturdays, the excursion train will be pulled by the newly restored No. 28 steam locomotive and on Sundays by a vintage diesel locomotive.
Train ride guests are encouraged to get in the spirit and dress up according to these fun weekly themes:
- Critters and Creatures on Oct. 5 and 6
- Superheroes and Villains on Oct. 12 and 13
- Pirates and Princesses on Oct. 19 and 20
- Witches and Wizards on Oct. 26 and 27
Another special event, Tricks, Treats and Train Rides, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19. With the park delightfully decorated for Halloween, the special event offers a variety of safe, fun and family-friendly activities that include trick-or-treating plus other Halloween-themed activities — including train rides, of course — that the whole family will enjoy.
Park visitors are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes for the special evening (sturdy shoes are encouraged). Memorable excursion train rides behind a historic steam locomotive — decorated for the occasion — will depart at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
Railtown 1897 State Historic Park combines railroad heritage, local history and the lure of Hollywood and is one of only two authentic and still-operating short line steam-era railroad roundhouse complexes in the entire country.
The park is home to the famous “Movie Star Locomotive” — Sierra No. 3, which has an impressive history of starring in more than 100 film and television productions such as “High Noon,” “Back to the Future III” and “Petticoat Junction.”