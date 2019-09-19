The Vineyard River Run and Jog a Dog is one of Animal Friends Connection’s fundraisers to benefit homeless cats and dogs. Animal Friends Connection needs the community’s support as supplies and veterinary bills continue to rise.
Community members (and their canine companions) are invited to this fun annual event on Sunday, Sept. 22 to help meet that need. The run and walk wind along a road and through the vineyard at the picturesque Heritage Oaks Winery, as well as along a small area near the Mokelumne River.
Children are invited to participate in the free Kids Run at 8 a.m., and will receive a goodie bag (but no T-shirt).
Advanced registration is requested. Leashes are required — no flex leads or strollers will be allowed in the vineyard.
The 5K Run begins at 8:15 a.m. for participants with or without a dog. The Jog A Dog one-mile walk or run starts at 8:30 a.m., behind the runners. Participants in these two events will receive a race T-shirt and goodie bag. All runners 21 and older are invited to wine tasting at the winery.
Join the fun at Heritage Oak Winery, 10112 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo. For more information or to register, visit www.raceentry.com/vineyard-river-run-and-jog-a-dog or www.animalfriendsconnect.org/event/5k-jog-dog-vineyard-run-2, or email office@animalfriendsconnect.org.