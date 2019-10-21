Healthy Lodi Initiative: Tips for avoiding holiday stress as a caregiver

Holiday time can be stressful for most everyone, especially stressful if you are a care provider.
Everyone wants the holidays to be fun and memorable. When you are a care provider, you need to be mindful of holiday stressors that can affect your health as well as the health of the one you are caring for.
Routine is important when you are a care provider, and routine is especially important during the holidays. Breaks in the routine are hard on you and hard on your loved one.
Family gatherings:
- When going out of town for a visit, remember you and your loved one will be out of your routine and in a different environment. This can add stress.
- Family visits during the holidays are special. Try to keep things as low-key and normal as possible. Excited little ones and extra people in the home can upset the routine and cause anxiety.
Holiday fun:
- Ask for help. You do not have to cook the entire holiday meal yourself. Let someone else make the casserole and pies this year!
- When you are in a caregiving situation, you might need to forgo some traditions or start new ones that are not as labor intensive or stressful.
- Ask for and get help with the person you are caring for so you can get out of the house, shop, enjoy a holiday lunch with friends, exercise or take a breather.
- When caring for a person who is cognitively impaired, holidays can trigger good, bad or sad memories and mood swings might be noticed.
Remember, you do not have to do all the traditional things you have always done during the holidays. Your family will most likely not care if you cut back on a few details. Keeping things simple might be a new tradition.
Take care of yourself this holiday season. The goal is a healthy, stress free, memorable holiday with family and friends.
Wishing you a healthy holiday season.
Teresa Whitmire is the director of the Adult Day Services Program at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. The Healthy Lodi Initiative team shares local resources and connects employers with tools to work toward improved health. For more information, visit www.healthylodi.com or call the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce at 209-367-7840.