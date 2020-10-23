Now and Zen Yoga Studio is hosting two events for yoga lovers and beginners alike — and for a good cause.
On Sunday, the studio will host Gentle Yoga with Kelli, followed by All Level Yoga with Deb. The outdoor classes will be held at a private residents. Participants must bring their own mats, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. There will be a raffle and refreshments will be available.
Proceeds from the two classes will benefit Cold Cap Cuties, a nonprofit that supplies Arctic Cold Cap Systems to local cancer patients. The caps decrease the chances of hair loss during treatment.
Each cold cap system costs approximately $6,000. Now and Zen’s goal is to raise $3,000.