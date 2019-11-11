Healthy Lodi Initiative: What you need to know about electronic cigarettes

California has led the way in efforts to reduce smoking rates and prevent youths from using tobacco. Among the most notable efforts in the state, Proposition 99 and Proposition 56 increased the sales tax, reduced youth access to tobacco products, and decreased the smoking rate among adult smokers.
Ongoing statewide anti-smoking media campaigns have also helped shift public perception of smoking cigarettes as a socially acceptable behavior to a harmful behavior for a person’s health.
Despite these efforts, we are seeing a rise in electronic cigarette usage, particularly among our youths.
What has made electronic cigarettes so popular among young people? Electronic cigarettes such as JUUL have shifted the way tobacco products are made and are perceived.
Electronic cigarettes are often seen as “less harmful” than smoking a cigarette, and have been marketed as a tool to help smokers quit. Companies such as JUUL have made their electronic cigarettes look like a flash drive that can charged using a USB port.
Not only are tobacco companies producing products that look tech savvy, but they are also using catchy names and flavors such as “Dulce de Leche,” “Fruity Cereal” and “Cotton Candy” as e-liquids for their pods.
Put simply, JUUL and its competitors have transformed a tobacco product to look like an everyday item that young people find easy to use and tasty, plus it can be used without being noticed by adults (e.g., no smell or smoke trails).
Why are products such as JUUL and other brands of electronic cigarettes a potential threat to the health of our youths?
Nicotine is known to be a harmful, addictive chemical. According to the Truth Initiative, “One standard cartridge of JUUL contains roughly the same amount of nicotine found in a pack of cigarettes” — making it the product with the highest nicotine concentration.
Unfortunately, in the U.S., there are few to no regulations on how electronic cigarettes are produced and sold. Because of this, we have a limited understanding of the negative impacts that electronic cigarettes have on the long-term health of users.
Due to recent cases reported of potential seizures and severe respiratory illnesses, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have launched an investigation to determine if these cases are caused by electronic cigarette use, or “vaping.”
What can you do to protect your youths from these products? It is important to learn more about electronic cigarettes. Websites such as TobaccoFreeCA.com, FlavorsHookKids.org, and TruthInitiave.org share facts about the different tobacco products and the latest studies, as well as updates on steps being taken to regulate the electronic cigarette industry in California.
Increasing your level of awareness on the emerging tobacco products and their negative effects can lead to an important conversation with your kids to keep them from starting a potentially life-long addiction to nicotine.
For more information on local tobacco control efforts, tobacco cessation resources, or ways to get involved, you can contact The Smoking and Tobacco Outreach/Prevention Program (STOPP) at 209-468-2411.
Jessica Camacho Duran holds a Master of Public Health degree and serves as a public health educator with STOPP. The Healthy Lodi Initiative team shares local resources and connects employers with tools to work toward improved health. For more information, visit www.healthylodi.com or call the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce at 209-367-7840.