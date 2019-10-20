Put on your dancing shoes, don your best dirndl or leiderhosen, and get ready to stuff yourself with schnitzel, sauerkraut and bratwurst. Oktoberfest returns to Lodi this weekend, and the community is invited to come out and celebrate, German-style.
For 14 years, the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club has hosted one of the biggest bashes of the year. Three years ago, they started teaming up with the American Legion.
“We try to put on a very authentic Oktoberfest,” said Craig Hoffman, who helps to organize the annual event.
It helps that a few of the Rotarians have been to Oktoberfest events throughout the U.S., and even the original Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
Guests at the Lodi event really enjoy the traditional food and music, Hoffman said.
The food highlights Dakota German cooking, with bratwurst courtesy of Lakewood Meats, chicken schnitzel, pickled red cabbage, sauerkraut, hot potato salad, cheese buttons and more.
The Gruber Family Band will be serving up music, from traditional polkas — a favorite of the dancers — and drinking songs to more recent hits. The popular band travels all over the West Coast for Oktoberfests and other German cultural celebrations.
“We are lucky to have them, we really are,” Hoffman said.
And what’s Oktoberfest without beer? Lodi Beer Co. will be providing a traditional German Märzen, and the Legion Post Commander will tap the traditional first keg.
(Don’t worry if you’re not a beer drinker — wine and non-alcoholic options will be available, too.)
Those who love the yearly celebration will find all their favorite activities at this year’s event, from the beer stein holding contest to the outdoor beer garden.
“If you had a great time last year, come this year!” Hoffman said.
And those who haven’t attended before should give it a try, he said.
Lodi Oktoberfest is a chance for people to forget their troubles, celebrate Lodi’s German roots — whether they’re of German descent themselves or not — and have a great evening. Kids are welcome at the event and there’s plenty of food and dancing to keep them busy.
“It’s a family event, and that’s what this thing is really meant to be,” Hoffman said.
And dressing up is encouraged, though it’s definitely not required.
“You’ll see me in my leiderhosen, whether you want to or not,” he said.
Proceeds will be split between American Legion Post 22 and the Lodi Police Department’s Gang Resistance Education and Training program.