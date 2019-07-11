SummerFest is back, and the food and wine-focused fundraiser is once again collecting donations for a good cause: Catching cancer early — and hopefully treating it successfully before it spreads.
For the 35th consecutive year, the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation will host SummerFest, a fundraiser for Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. This year, proceeds will go toward the purchase of 3-D Computer Aided Detection software that will aid in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.
SummerFest is being held at the historic Bare Ranch by Michael David for the first time this year. Bare Ranch is set amongst several hundred acres of vineyards and includes a large 1903 estate home, wandering stream, waterfall, swimming pool and expansive lawn areas ideal for a casual summer food and wine event.
There will be dishes served by 16 local food purveyors, including the Towne House, Papapavlo’s, Bon Appetit, the Brick House Restaurant and Catering, and Angelina’s Spaghetti House, which has supported the event for all 35 years.
“We advertise the food as a tasting, but some of the restaurants serve two or three items,” foundation events director Carolyn Hoff said. “You will not go away hungry. You will be able to visit with family, friends and coworkers in a beautiful, relaxed atmosphere and be supporting a very worthy cause.”
Michael David Winery will be pouring a selection of five wines along with their beer. Live music will be provided by the West Bound Groove Band.
The Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation was established in 1980 and has raised millions of dollars to support the hospital and health care in our community. SummerFest is one of the foundation’s signature events, and has raised more than $1 million for health care services in Lodi.
The 3D CAD Software is part of the foundation’s $2.6 million Catch it Early campaign, which also includes the purchase of a new MRI, a 128-slice CAT scan, and a stereotactic breast biopsy machine. This state-of-the-art equipment will be used for the early detection of cancer.
Catch It Early also aims to create a cancer panel that will meet with patients within two weeks of diagnosis. Patients will also be supported by a personal patient navigator throughout the treatment process.
Local oncologists and radiation oncologists will be engaged for patient care.