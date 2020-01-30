The California primary election is a little more than a month away, and San Joaquin County voters will have three candidates to choose for the 9th District of the United States Congress.
Two people are challenging incumbent Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, one of whom is a familiar face to Lodians.
This will be Tony Amador’s third run for Congress, and his third time opposing McNerney. He ran for Congress in 2014 and 2016, and ran for California State Assembly in 2012.
A former United States Marshal and Los Angeles police officer, Amador is a registered Republican who was born in Murray, Utah, and has lived in Lodi for the last 20 years.
After his retirement from law enforcement, he has served on several civic committees throughout the state, including the Republican Central Committee and Los Angeles Police Protective League, of which he was president.
Here in Lodi, Amador has served with the Mex/Am Lions Club, Lodi Rotary, and the St. Anne’s Council.
Amador, 77, earned a doctorate’s degree from University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law and a teaching credential from the University of Southern California extension program
He and his wife Evalia have four adult children and 15 grandchildren. For more information about Amador, visit amadorforcongress.net.
William Martinek is a newcomer to the political arena, and this will be his first run for a seat at any level.
A native of Fremont, he moved to the town of Brentwood in Alameda County in 1998 at the age of 16.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 2006, and served in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iraq, before an honorable discharge in 2014.
Martinek, 37, became a financial advisor in 2016, and is a member of the Brentwood Rotary Club and the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
He and his wife, Lauren, have been married since 2006, and they have four children. For more information about Martinek, visit william mertinekforcongress.com.
McNerney, 68, has been a Congressman for the last 13 years, first representing Contra Costa County before districts were realigned in 2011.
A native of Albuquerque, McNerney earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate degree in mathematics, all from the University of New Mexico.
Prior to being elected in 2007, he was an engineer for Kenetech and a contractor for Sandia Labs in Livermore. He has been a Northern California resident for more than 30 years, and he and his wife Mary have three adult children.
A registered Democrat, McNerney is a member of the American Mathematical Society, the San Joaquin County Democratic Central Committee, and the Democratic parties of Contra Costa and Sacramento counties. He is also a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. For more information about McNernery and his bid for re-election, visit jerry mcnerney.org.
The March primary election is on 3.