Grab some crab: Lodi-area crab feeds support community

Ready to feast on crab, pasta and other delicacies? Here are the local organizations hosting crab feeds this season:

SATURDAY, JAN. 26

Lodi Lions Club

Proceeds support community services, Lions Club scholarships and the American Legion. Event includes a silent auction and raffle. No-host wine and beer at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. American Legion Hall, 320 Washington St., Lodi. $50 for crab, pasta and salad; $30 for chicken, pasta and salad. Tickets available at Hollywood Cafe, 315 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi, or visit www.lodilions.org.

Real Men’s Club

Live music, an auction and a raffle. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; no-host bar opens at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. Littleton Community Center, 420 Civic Drive, Galt. $50 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. Call Robert Scott at 209-251-5787 or James Guthmiller at 209-663-0268.

St. Basil

Crab, salad, pasta with meat sauce and clam chowder will be on the menu at the 25th annual crab feed. Cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. St. Basil Hall, 920 W. March Lane, Stockton. $55 per person. Call or text 209-478-7564 or email office@gosaintbasil.org.

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

Our Lady of Fatima Society

No-host cocktail hour 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; dinner at 7:30 p.m. Dancing with the Jay Rolerz Band at 9 p.m. No outside beverages allowed. Stockton Ballroom, 9650 Thornton Road, Stockton. $50 per person. Call 209-712-3683, 209-639-4949, 209-263-9105 or 209-712-8812.

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

American Legion Post 22

Doors open at 5 p.m.; dinner served at 7 p.m. $45 per person. Tickets available at the American Legion office; or call Bob Gross at 209-368-1420 or email Bobg.lodipost22@ gmail.com.

The Lodi Area Community Council of the United Way

Proceeds will benefit Lodi-area nonprofits. No-host cocktail hour at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 7 p.m. Lodi Boys & Girls Club, 275 Poplar St., Lodi. $50 per person. Call Donna Ng at 209-320-6206 or email dng@unitedwaysjc.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

PALS (People Assisting Lodi Shelter)

Silent auction, raffle and 50/50 drawing. No-host bar at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 7 p.m. Proceeds go to complete PALS Haven. American Legion Hall, 320 N. Washington St., Lodi. $50 for open seating; King Crab Sponsor (eight reserved seats and recognition) for $1,000; Snow Crab Sponsor (four reserved seats and recognition) for $500. For tickets call PALS at 209-224-0354 or Wags to Riche$ at 209-367-9247.

To have your crab feed included in our listing, email the organization, time, date, place and ticket information to kyla@lodinews.com.