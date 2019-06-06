Wild about wine? So is the Micke Grove Zoological Society — and they’re hosting the official Wild About Wine event at the zoo on Saturday to prove it.
Two live musical acts, the Larry Stewart Duo along with Margeaux Webb and the Professor, are set to take the stage at the fundraiser event, zoological society president Linda Jimenez said.
The Larry Stewart Duo will be serenading the crowd with the keyboard and the guitar, while Margeaux and the Professor will sing accompanied by a variety of instruments.
“Larry has performed for us from the very beginning at all of our Wild About Wine events, and I heard about Margeaux and had some recommendations that she had an excellent duo,” Jimenez said.
She is especially looking forward to seeing the Larry Stewart Duo return.
“It’s just an outstanding duo,” she said. “When the keyboard and the guitar is together it gives off such a wonderful soft melody that just sets the mood for people to enjoy their wine and listen to their music.”
Jimenez hasn’t heard Margeaux Webb and the Professor perform, but she has been told that the duo provides “lively entertainment that is enjoyable to listen to.”
Those attending the event will be able to sample appetizers and wine from local restaurants and regional wineries, as well as participate in a raffle.
“We’re thrilled that wineries such as LangeTwins Family Winery, Pondl Winery and Weibel Family Vineyards have continued with us from the very start,” Jimenez said.
While most of the wineries from previous years will return for this year’s event, Jimenez said two new wineries — Housley’s Century Oak Winery and Twisted Barrel Winery — have been added to the lineup.
As patrons sip and stroll through the zoo they may be able to view the nocturnal animal residents, who will likely come out during the event.
This year, the zoo’s snow leopard and fossa are expected to be out and about, and the aviary will be open for visitors to walk through. There are also plans to remove the hawk from the education enclosure and place it on display in the zoo.
This is the fifth year that the zoological society has held Wild About Wine, Jimenez said. After a brief hiatus last year, the board decided to bring the event back due to demand from the public.
The Micke Grove Zoological Society is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, and the funds raised at Wild About Wine will go toward the zoo and its educational programs and events.
Sponsors for the event include Financial Center Credit Union, Premier Community Credit Union and the Port of Stockton.