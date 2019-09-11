The Lodi Grape Festival is all about showcasing the wines of the Lodi Appellation and giving guests from near and far a taste of what the region has to offer.
Once again, the festival will feature the Wine Cellar, where festival-goers can taste a vast selection of wines from local wineries. The Wine Cellar, presented by Harrah’s of Northern California, will be located in the west end of the Grape Pavilion and will be $15 for 10 tastes at each session.
Festival-goers will be able to choose from eight different signature wine glasses. The commemorative glasses are unbreakable and have the festival logo on one side and a funny wine saying on the other, Grape Festival Manager Mark Armstrong said. They are stemless GoVino glasses.
There will be three commercial wine tasting sessions: Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will also be one session of tasting for amateur winemakers on Sunday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. In the sessions with commercial wineries, there will be up to nine wineries in each session. For the session with amateur winemakers, there will be up to 15.
“It’s always full and the wines are great,” Armstrong said.
Weibel Family Vineyards & Winery will be pouring during the Friday session and during both sessions on Saturday, Weibel Family Tasting Room manager Brenda Hunter said. Festival-goers will get to choose from three or four of Weibel’s sparkling wines, along with its Zinfandel and a Chardonnay.
Weibel has been pouring at the festival for at least six years, and so far, its most popular beverages are its almond and peach mango sparkling wines.
Heritage Oak Winery will also be pouring this year, but only during the Friday session, owner Tom Hoffman said. Heritage Oak will offer its Sauvignon Blanc, Grenache Rosé and Zinhead Zinfandel. Hoffman has been pouring at the festival for several years, and so far, the Zinhead has been a crowd favorite.
Festival-goers will also be able to sample a variety of craft beers flights at Pat’s Pub, located in the Pacific Coast Producers Pavilion.
Because of a distributor change, there will be new beers at the festival, including several Firestone Walker offerings, according to Armstrong.
“I am excited about having new beers to try, and people will also be able to purchase Bon & Viv Hard Seltzer drinks at all of our wine booths. They are extremely popular,” Armstrong said.
He’s really looking forward to seeing the Wine Cellar and Pat’s Pub in action.
“I think it’s fun watching people enjoy themselves and interact with the wineries and learn about the wines,” Armstrong said. “The craft beer flights are fun because you get a first-hand comparison.”