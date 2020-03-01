Building on the success of this event over the past two years, the Stockton Portsmen are bringing Dannie Balser’s amazingly popular Midnight Rose Dixieland Jazz Band, back to the Elks Lodge to headline their Spring Ice Cream Social.
Mark your calendar for March 15, and bring your family and friends to hear the most enjoyable gathering of musical talent imaginable.
The Lodi High School Drum Line, led by Bernadett Dempsey, will greet arriving guests to get their hearts pumping with spell-binding cadences when doors open at 1:30 p.m.
As visitors enter the Elks Lodge, they’ll be served all-you-can-eat ice cream while artists tune up for the show. It kicks off at 2 p.m. with the host Portsmen Chorus, led by Bill Litz, lifting spirits with familiar and nostalgic songs in the barbershop style.
The featured Midnight Rose Jazz Band will start jamming by 2:40 p.m. Anyone who loves jazz, especially Dixieland, will be excited to hear the professional artistry of these musicians as they also provide a live clinic for the Lodi High Chorus and Jazz Band.
“It’s all about incentivizing our youths,” program co-chairwoman Joan Ray said.
The Lodi High Chorus, directed by John Lee, will be followed by Dempsey’s Lodi High Jazz Band.
Intermissions throughout the afternoon allow for unlimited ice cream refills, and you will likely hear barbershoppers “woodshedding” throughout the building during these breaks.
Of course, the rousing finale, “When the Saints Go Marching In” performed by the combined ensembles, will again close the show and leave guests shouting for more.
This one-of-a-kind event is the brain child of Portsmen past president Harry Williams and Ray, who hope to bring entire families — especially youngsters learning to appreciate the musical arts — together for an unforgettable cultural experience.
Proceeds promote local musical arts and encourage vocal youth talent.