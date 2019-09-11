While Lodi wines take center stage at the Lodi Grape Festival, this year, the food will also be dominating.
“There is nothing like fair food,” Lodi Grape Festival Manager Mark Armstrong said. “The smells of fair food all mixed together is always amazing.”
The festival will feature more than 20 vendors. While a majority of the festival’s vendors are returning favorites that people look forward to each year, four new vendors have joined the line-up, providing the crowd with even more tasty options.
Waffles, Crepes and Beignets will be one of the new vendors at the festival, offering a variety of sweet and savory selections such chicken and waffles, ham and cheese and pepperoni pizza crepes, beignets with powdered sugar, and waffles and crepes topped with various fruits and sweet treats.
“Everything thing we do we make from scratch,” owner Anthony White said. “We don’t use stuff out of the box — we put in a lot of effort. We make everything fresh to order. We pride ourselves on that.”
Waffles, Crepes and Beignets will also offer different flavors of lemonade and bottled water. Menu items range from about $8 to $13.
White is fairly new to the game, and has had his booth for close to two years. So far, he has taken the booth to the Alameda, Stanislaus and Sonoma county fairs along with several other events, and the beignets have been his biggest seller. Other popular menu items include chicken and waffles, the fresh indulgence crepe and the strawberry cheesecake crepe.
Also new to the festival this year is Nana Bear’s Mini Donuts, run by Jayna Casey. While attending the Grape Festival last year, Casey noticed no one was selling mini donuts, so she thought her booth would be a great addition.
Casey cooks up fresh, made-to-order mini donuts with a variety of toppings such as cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, chocolate or strawberry. She has taken her booth to several events all over California, and so far, the most popular toppings are Oreo and cinnamon sugar.
For $8, festival-goers will be able to get a dozen mini donuts.
For years, Gary Morse has operated his booth, the Giant Ice Cream Cone, at the Grape Festival. This year, in addition to his ice cream booth, he will also be introducing his new Dole Whip booth.
Dole Whip is a pineapple, soft serve, dairy-free frozen dessert that originated at the Dole plantation in Hawaii. It became very popular after being served at Disney Resorts, Morse said.
He tried Dole Whip on trip to Hawaii and enjoyed it. After finding out that it was being produced commercially, Morse decided to start his own booth.
Festival-goers will be able to get a simple cup or cone of Dole Whip or indulge in a Dole Whip float made with 7-Up or pineapple juice. Morse will also offer a new item called the King’s Hawaiian Dole Whip Sandwich, which will consist of a King’s Hawaiian sweet roll heated up with Dole Whip in the center.
Prices will range from about $5 to $10.
Robinson’s Roasted Nuts, which will be located in the Chardonnay Hall, is another new vendor coming to the festival. Owner Andrew Osborne’s booth will offer hot roasted Bavarian nuts, caramel corn, popcorn, giant pickles, beef jerky and nachos.
Osborne has had his booth for 30 years and sells his treats at the California State Fair every year. This year, his most popular item was the roasted Bavarian nuts.
Osborne expects prices to range from about $2 to $5.
“I am very happy to add these vendors to our list,” Armstrong said. “We are looking for a good dessert item and the beignet stand and also the mini donuts fit the bill. I know festival-goers will like all of these items. They are high quality, they taste good and smell good.”
Even though he is confident the new additions will be a hit, Armstrong said festival-goers can still enjoy their old favorites. According to Armstrong, the top 10 foods festival-goers look forward to each year are Lockeford sausage, monster corn dogs, rolled tacos, funnel cake, pizza, ice cream, cotton candy/popcorn, Hawaiian shaved ice, barbecue and Mexican food.
“I love all of the food vendors, but I really have two favorites myself,” Armstrong said. “Roasted corn on the cob and Jessica’s Pizza. However, all the food is great, from rolled tacos, barbecue, cheeseburgers, fresh squeezed lemonade and of course Lockeford Sausage.”