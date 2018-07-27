Food, drinks and a journey back in time at Galt’s Sip & Snack at the Mac

The Galt Area Historical Society will showcase the well-known McFarland House and celebrate the history of the ranch with the community at their eighth annual Sip & Snack at the Mac event on July 28.

The evening event — held from 6 to 10 p.m. — is designed specifically with the theme of celebrating the rich history of the McFarland Living History Ranch and enjoying its old-fashioned style.

The ranch was originally owned by mid-1850s settler John McFarland, who farmed 1,800 acres of land, brought the railroad through Galt, and even gave the town its name.

In addition to offering hay rides around the ranch, the McFarland House itself will be open to tours, staffed by volunteer docents to provide information about the house.

Shawn Farmer, who handles the society’s social media, said that having the house open to tours doesn’t happen often.

“The house is completely furnished with all of the original things that belonged to John McFarland, and we don’t open the house very often,” Farmer said. “It’s a beautiful setting, it’s a beautiful historic ranch, and it’s really one of the most beautiful places in the Galt area.”

Throughout the night, there will be wine, beer and a variety of food from nearby businesses, as well as live music by Phil & da Pinots and dancing under the stars.

According to GAHS president Janis Barsetti, there will be 11 wineries, three breweries and 14 eateries, all from the nearby area. Barsetti always enjoys the large events like this, as they often bring people from all around the Galt area together, she said.

“Every year it becomes kind of a community event because we have people from Galt, Sacramento, Stockton, Lodi and the Foothills,” Barsetti said. “It makes me feel good when I see a lot of people who come and enjoy the event with their friends or they make new friends, and it kind of reminds me of the old picnic events where people would come out and just spend time together.”

Eight years in, the event continues to grow in terms of the food and drinks offered and the turnout, with this year’s edition expected to bring 500 people to the ranch.

Several of this year’s wineries, breweries and restaurants are new additions, Barsetti said, and she believes that this is because the event has gained a reputation as being a quality place for these businesses to advertise and share samples of what they offer.

“This year’s event is the same, only bigger, and that’s how it’s been for the past few years,” Barsetti said. “We have several wineries that have never done the event before, some breweries and restaurants that have never done it before, and I think that’s because the word has gotten out that this is a great local event.”

Like the historical society’s other events, Sip & Snack at the Mac helps raise the funds necessary for maintaining the McFarland Ranch and the other properties that they look after. Sacramento County leased the ranch to the historical society in the 1990s for 99 years, and each year brings a new aspect of the property that needs attention.

“(Touring the) ranch is like taking a step back in time, and people really enjoy it when they come and visit,” Barsetti said.

Only those 21 years and older may attend.